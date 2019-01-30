VHA Turns to Wolters Kluwer to Harmonize Veterans’ Healthcare Nationwide

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer, Health, a leading global provider of trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions, today announced the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), a part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), has added UpToDate® Advanced™ to its range of solutions from Wolters Kluwer.

“Reducing variations in care is essential to continually improve clinical outcomes, strengthen patient safety and increase patient satisfaction,” said Diana Nole, CEO at Wolters Kluwer, Health. “We are proud to support the VHA’s mission by helping to streamline workflows and harmonize clinical decision making across care teams.”

The VHA is the largest healthcare system in the United States with more than 306,000 full-time clinicians and support staff who care for nine million veterans each year at 172 medical centers and more than one thousand outpatient clinics.

With the expansion of the relationship into a national agreement, all VHA clinicians can now use UpToDate Advanced. With interactive UpToDate Pathways decision making algorithms, clinicians can arrive at the best decisions for their patients in view of contemporary medical knowledge, clinical experience and patient-specific factors. UpToDate Pathways will aid the VHA to target over 60 common medical conditions associated with unwanted clinical variability.

UpToDate Advanced’s Lab Interpretation will assist subscribers in reducing unnecessary medical tests, preventing missed diagnoses, and identifying adverse patient outcomes.

Supporting the VHA’s multidisciplinary approach to care known as “Patient Aligned Care Teams” (PACT), UpToDate Advanced joins several resources from Wolters Kluwer currently leveraged by the VHA across the continuum of care:

Lexicomp ® Online for Dentistry

Online for Dentistry Ovid® medical research platform including Lippincott Journals (Total Access Collection including over 300 medical and nursing journals), Ovid MEDLINE®, clinical resources and ebooks

Wolters Kluwer digital technology and expert solutions also support the VHA in its role as the nation's largest provider of graduate medical education and as a major contributor to medical and scientific research. The VHA has over 120,000 trainees in more than 40 health professions including:

41,000 physician residents

23,000 medical students

27,000 nurse trainees

27,000 other associated health disciplines

