Urban Chic Lifestyle Brand, Blank NYC, Selects Branded Online to Revamp Cross-Channel Operations with Innovative Technology and First-Class Fulfillment Services

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Branded Online, a leading full-spectrum, end-to-end digital commerce solutions provider, announced its partnership with Blank NYC. Blank NYC is a growing brand in the apparel, fashion and lifestyle space, which brought Branded Online onboard to expand its existing digital infrastructure.

Working in tandem, Branded Online took over all fulfillment for Blank NYC across wholesale, drop-ship and e-commerce channels. Branded Online’s development team has handled all the integrations with major retailers and warehouse services to support drop ship and any necessary service level agreements.

“When we realized that Blank NYC needed an outsourced e-commerce solutions provider, we knew that we needed a partner who not only had the technical expertise, but fashion sense,” said Will Redgate, Vice President of Blank NYC. “Branded Online was a natural fit, with its proven track-record of relaunching multi-channel stores that drive traffic and revenue growth.”

“As consumers continue to demand more, today’s online retail environment is increasingly becoming more complex. In order to remain profitable and relevant, brands must continue to evolve their direct-to-consumer and cross-channel operations,” said Jan Nugent, CEO of Branded Online. “Blank NYC has always been ahead of the curve with its edgy design elements and vegan-friendly offerings; the commerce platform enhancements and streamlined operations make it possible for the label to deliver the consistent, premium experience and runway-relevant apparel its customers expect.”

In order to provide the level of online e-commerce functionality needed, Branded Online built Blank NYC’s website from the ground up. By implementing mobile-first design and best in breed functionality, Blank NYC experienced over 100 percent growth in the first year, with a conversion rate up over 50 percent. Additionally, the ability to have a shared inventory for all direct-to-consumer e-commerce and the wholesale marketplace allows Blank NYC to react to changing demands in retail, further fueling revenue growth.

