National Healthcareer Association and California Pharmacists Association partner to expand pharmacy technician certification offerings

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The California Pharmacists Association (CPhA) announced its exclusive endorsement of the National Healthcareer Association (NHA) Exam for the Certification of Pharmacy Technicians (ExCPT), effective January 1, 2019.

“ We are excited to be partnering with NHA,” states CPhA Chief Executive Officer, Jon Roth, MS, CAE. “ As a strong, collaborative partner, NHA advocates for allied health professionals, including pharmacy technicians. NHA, its resource materials, and ExCPT certification exam are nationally-recognized in helping develop a strong pharmacy technician workforce that will benefit the state of California.”

The ExCPT, nationally accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA), provides pharmacy technician candidates who pass the certification exam with the nationally-recognized Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) designation and credential.

CPhA is the largest statewide professional association representing pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and student pharmacists in the country. They represent pharmacy professionals in all practice settings, including community pharmacies and hospitals, as well as specialty practices such as compounding, long term care and managed care. CPhA’s programs and services center around advancing the practice of pharmacists for the benefit of the patients they serve. CPhA does not directly provide a pharmacy technician training program nor exam.

By partnering with NHA, a national leader and advocate for allied health certification and career advancement, CPhA helps the 60,000 pharmacy technicians throughout California access industry-leading support for achieving and maintaining certification. The NHA ExCPT exam is recognized by the California State Board of Pharmacy, the regulating agency for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in the state.

“ Like CPhA, we see pharmacy technicians as valuable support staff, assisting pharmacists in meeting the needs of patients,” states Jessica Langley, Executive Director of Education and Advocacy at NHA. “ CPhA works diligently to optimize the health of all Californians through pharmacist care. We too are focused on improving patient care by preparing the next generation of the frontline healthcare worker and support pharmacy technician career aspirations before, during and after certification, throughout the entire learning lifecycle.”

In addition to the ExCPT exam, NHA provides pharmacy technician students with interactive, online study materials that engage and help prepare candidates to pursue the CPhT certification. Aligned to the ExCPT exam blueprint, the online materials include a study guide and multiple practice exams that feature Focused Review® online remediation, which provides personalized study recommendations on content that still needs to be mastered.

About CPhA

The California Pharmacists Association (CPhA) represents pharmacists in all practice settings in fulfilling its mission to promote the health of the public through the practice of pharmacy. For more information on CPhA, please visits www.cpha.com.

About NHA

Since 1989, NHA has been partnering with allied health education programs, organizations and employers across the nation to award more than 750,000 allied health certifications. The organization offers eight nationally accredited exams, certification preparation and study materials, industry-leading outcomes-based data analytics, as well as ongoing professional development and continuing education for its certification holders. For more information, visit www.nhanow.com.

NHA is a division of Assessment Technologies Institute, LLC, a leader in providing technology based educational, assessment, testing and certification solutions for healthcare and other vocational fields.