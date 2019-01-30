Tessco Adds JLab Audio Accessories to Their Product Offering

HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tessco, a leading distributor and solutions provider to the mobile accessory market, recently announced the addition of JLab Audio to their extensive assortment of suppliers. They will deliver JLab’s line of audio accessories to retailers nationwide.

The addition of JLab expands Tessco’s extensive catalog of audio accessories to include JLab’s true wireless earbuds, wired Bluetooth earbuds and headsets, Rewind retro style Bluetooth headphones, wired earbuds, child-oriented headphones, and wireless speakers. Founded in 2005, JLab has grown from offering a single model of wired earbuds to the fastest growing audio brand in the US as of May 2018, according to NPD Group.

“JLab is a growing brand with an exceptional product offer,” Tessco Sr. VP of Retail Sales and Product Marketing Liz Robinson said. “We’re excited to expand our range of choices for retailers with an innovative brand committed to delivering quality at accessible price points for consumers.”

“Tessco’s service, relationships, and reach in the industry are incredibly strong,” added JLab Spokesperson Pat Weathers. “JLab Audio is excited to work with Tessco as a key partner, unearthing opportunities to expand the distribution of the brand to areas that are currently untapped and provide unparalleled value to consumers in the audio space.”

JLab products are available now from Tessco and online at www.tessco.com.

About Tessco

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 400 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.

About JLab

JLab Audio is an award-winning designer of personal audio including Bluetooth earbuds, headphones and speakers. Founded in 2005, their mission is to enhance how you GO through life with incredible sound, inspired design, and innovative technology without the rockstar price.

True to their roots, #TeamJLab embodies the So Cal life: Laidback, upbeat energy and an active lifestyle. No matter your passion, they keep you GOing with high-quality gear, inspired designs, and world class, hassle free customer support.