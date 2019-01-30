Standard Solar to Integrate 4.2 MW PV System into the Rhode Island Renewable Energy Growth Program

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Solar, Inc., a leading solar energy company specializing in the development and financing of solar electric systems nationwide, today announced an agreement with the Town of Burrillville, Rhode Island, to build a 4.2 MW system that will be integrated into the Rhode Island Renewable Energy Growth Program (REG Program).

The ground-mount project, utilizing key town property that will produce renewable energy for the community, will contain more than 11,000 solar modules and produce 5.3 GWh of electricity. That’s the CO 2 equivalent of removing 3,104,708 pounds of CO 2 from the atmosphere.

Standard Solar purchased the project from Boston-based Energy Management Inc. and will finance, own and operate the system. The project will provide electricity to the town and is expected be completed in March 2020.

“Rhode Island is a sleeping giant with the REG Program,” said Scott Wiater, president and CEO, Standard Solar. “When Energy Management approached us with the possibility of being involved in a project in the state, we were thrilled. This project with the Town of Burrillville mirrors several we have done for other towns up and down the Eastern Seaboard, so we were excited to add it to our ever-burgeoning portfolio.”

The REG Program will support the development of 560 MW of new renewable energy projects in Rhode Island between 2015 and 2020. The REG Program is the successor program to the contract-based 40 MW Distributed Generation Standard Contracts Program (DG Program) that was in place from 2011 to 2014. Eligible technologies include wind, solar, hydropower, and anaerobic digestion. In contrast to the DG Program, small-scale solar projects can participate in the REG Program.

