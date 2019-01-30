Cheddar Taps Telaria’s Video Management Platform (VMP) As SSP Partner to Scale Connected TV Advertising Programmatically

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telaria (NYSE:TLRA), the complete software platform to manage video advertising for premium publishers, today announced that Cheddar, the leading post-cable networks company, has selected Telaria as a supply-side partner to boost monetization of its inventory, including connected TV (CTV). The partnership comes as Cheddar significantly expands its presence across video streaming platforms, smart TVs, and devices through partnerships with AT&T and Samsung, among others.

Cheddar has two news networks, Cheddar Business and Cheddar News, across the OTT and MVPD landscape. Having launched on every major vMVPD, and with a rapidly growing viewership across video screens and hardware, and the subsequent need to scale its advertising, Cheddar’s partnership with Telaria will enable it to reach a broad range of marketers and advertisers looking to access it’s young, affluent, and engaged audience. Telaria’s built-for-CTV Video Management Platform will empower Cheddar to make revenue-generating decisions with live reporting and real-time diagnostics, all while delivering a high-quality, seamless advertising experience.

“Telaria is working closely with us as we embark on monetizing our OTT scale. We are utilizing Telaria’s best in class technology and platform with real-time monitoring and reporting to fuel our programmatic advertising,” said Peyton Marcus, SVP of Operations at Cheddar. “We look forward to offering our live video inventory to programmatic buyers for the first time.”

“Cheddar is a true CTV and OTT innovator both from a content and business model perspective, and we’re thrilled that they’ve chosen Telaria as the first partner to unlock the rapidly growing programmatic marketplace for their premium inventory,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO at Telaria. “Innovative partners think alike. Cheddar is redefining what it means to watch television, and Telaria is redefining the buying and selling of television.”

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA), is a complete software platform to manage premium video advertising. We engineer the most robust suite of analytics, automated decisioning, and integrated programmatic and direct monetization tools in the industry. Global publishers require total command of their business; Telaria's independent solution empowers unbiased decisions for the best revenue outcomes. Telaria operates out of 13 offices worldwide across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

About Cheddar

Cheddar is the leading post-cable networks company. Its programming is available on Sling TV, DirecTV NOW, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, Snapchat, fuboTV, Philo, Amazon, Twitch, Twitter, 60% of smart TVs in the U.S., and Facebook. Cheddar currently broadcasts two live video news networks: Cheddar Business, covering the most innovative executives, founders, products, and technologies transforming our lives and economy, and Cheddar News, a fast-paced, young, non-partisan general and headline news network. The company broadcasts from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, its street level studio in the glass corner of the Sprint Store in the Flatiron Building, WeWork in Los Angeles, and the White House. Cheddar was founded by Jon Steinberg, President and Chief Operating Officer of BuzzFeed from 2010 to 2014. Its investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Raine Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Liberty Global, Comcast Ventures, AT&T, Amazon, Antenna Group, Ribbit Capital, The New York Stock Exchange, Altice USA, 7 Global Capital, and Dentsu Ventures.