Manulife Sponsors MDRT to Inspire and Develop Its Workforce, Continuing Its Journey to Put Customers First

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading international financial services group Manulife Asia has signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), a global trade association of over 66,000 leading insurance and financial services professionals worldwide.

The agreement, which was signed today at Manulife’s regional office by Vibha Coburn, Manulife Asia’s Chief Distribution Officer, and Ross Vanderwolf, MDRT President, provides an opportunity for Manulife’s agency force to develop, refine and advance their skills and expertise in the life insurance and financial services business to ultimately benefit customers while also propelling agents forward in their careers.

MDRT is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the insurance industry. With this new relationship, Manulife encourages more of its agents to aspire to be members of this prestigious organization.

At the end of December 2017, Manulife had 2,897 MDRT members in the Asia-Pacific region, and this new agreement serves as an excellent way to provide its professionals with the tools and knowledge they need as the insurance industry is transformed and disrupted. The new relationship with MDRT also underscores Manulife’s long-standing focus on the high ethical standards the company expects from all its employees.

“The signing of Manulife’s sponsorship deal with MDRT provides an exciting opportunity for our company to grow and advance. It also demonstrates our commitment to developing our team that is an even stronger force in the region,” said Manulife Asia’s Chief Distribution Officer, Vibha Coburn.

“Our strong agency force of almost 80,000 are on the frontline, supporting our valuable customers and helping them make their financial decisions easier and their lives better. Through our investment in career-long training, our agents will help us to continue our transformation journey into a digital, customer-centric market leader.”

The MDRT sponsorship is also a sign of Manulife’s commitment to recruiting the brightest and the best. By providing access and learning opportunities via MDRT, the path to professional success is clearer. MDRT members can attend exclusive events and are eligible to learn and interact with some of the top financial services professionals across the world.

MDRT is already part of Manulife’s rewards and recognition program in many markets across Asia, including a buddy initiative in Manulife Hong Kong to help MDRT aspirants achieve MDRT status.

“MDRT is honored to be partnering with Manulife Asia. MDRT and Manulife have a shared commitment to help to improve the skills, ethical knowledge and customer service abilities of those who provide valuable financial services every day,” said MDRT President Ross Vanderwolf, CLU. “Manulife’s sponsorship helps us to provide our industry’s professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in providing people around the world with sound financial advice.”

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2017, we had about 35,000 employees, 73,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving more than 26 million customers. As of September 30, 2018, we had over $1.1 trillion (US$863 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $27.6 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 100 years. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

About MDRT

Founded in 1927, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of more than 66,000 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit mdrt.org.

