EAH Housing, Everyday Energy and Omni Energy Enter Into SOMAH Agreement

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EAH Housing announced today its partnership with Everyday Energy and Omni Energy to install solar photovoltaic (PV) systems at several of their affordable housing communities in California. This agreement is in conjunction with the Solar On Multifamily Affordable Housing (SOMAH) program governed by the California Public Utilities Commission.

“We’ve worked with Everyday Energy for the last 10 years in communities throughout California. This latest agreement continues building on the momentum we’ve established with Everyday Energy and enables EAH Housing to meet some of its long-term sustainability goals,” said Laura Hall, chief operating officer of EAH Housing. “It provides our residents with inexpensive, clean energy, while also reducing our portfolio’s overall carbon footprint.”

Everyday Energy is California’s most experienced developer of solar installations for multifamily affordable housing, with 10 times more solar PV developed than the nearest competitor through the California Solar Initiative programs. They championed California’s $1 billion SOMAH legislation.

“We are seeing real momentum towards renewables in the affordable housing industry,” said Andy Blauvelt, senior vice president at Everyday Energy. “EAH Housing has demonstrated leadership in the space and a continued commitment to these projects. When executives and decision makers see a well-respected player like EAH double down on solar, it gets the attention of similar organizations looking to make similar impact.”

Omni Energy was formed to bring together a veteran team of renewable energy experts and investors with deep understanding of the solar industry, eager to create high-impact initiatives, particularly those with a double bottom line of business and social benefits. Everyday Energy’s leadership and experience in affordable housing solar was exactly the type of program Omni leaders were seeking. The two companies now work in strategic partnership offering a comprehensive and industry leading multi-family affordable solar platform.

“We are honored to work with EAH Housing,” said Jesse Jones, chief executive officer at Omni Energy. “The two biggest challenges we face in California are climate change and housing, and projects like these are able to address both at once.” These new projects are estimated to offset the equivalent of 3.5 metric tons of carbon emissions every year.

All projects will be installed in 2019.

About Everyday Energy and Omni Energy

Everyday Energy and Omni Energy are sister companies that work to develop best-in-class solar solutions for multifamily affordable housing. Everyday Energy is celebrating 10 years focused exclusively on the needs of the affordable housing community. Comprised of executives and board members from the nation’s largest renewable energy companies, Omni Energy offers decades of industry experience and a proven track record of solar financial and operational proficiency. Together they share a goal of serving 150,000 low-income California residents in 2019.

About EAH Housing

Established in 1968, EAH Housing is one of the largest and most respected not-for-profit housing development and management organizations in the western United States. EAH develops low-income housing, manages 110 properties in 55 municipalities and plays a leadership role in local, regional and national housing advocacy efforts. For more information, contact communications@eahhousing.org.