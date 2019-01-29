Delta PV Inverters Achieve Rapid Shutdown with Tigo’s UL Certification

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigo Energy, Inc., pioneer of the smart modular Flex MLPE, today announced the new Underwriter Laboratories (UL) certification of its TS4 Platform Rapid Shutdown Systems (RSS) with Delta Group, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions. The Delta inverters listed below were successfully certified with Tigo’s RSS solutions: TS4-F (Fire Safety), TS4-O (Optimization), and TS4-L (Long String). Tigo is currently shipping with Delta and more tier one certified inverter manufacturing partners throughout the U.S. Contact Tigo for more information about RSS for integrated or retrofitted PV installations.

This UL certification is part of Tigo’s multivendor initiative providing customers with the advantages of reliable, safe, and cost-effective solutions. The use of Tigo smart modules and high efficiency inverters allows design flexibility for installers to comply with National Electric Code (NEC) 2017 690.12 RSS regulations. Tigo has also been internationally recognized as the only module-level power electronic vendor with UL-certified RSS with PV module manufacturers. To learn more about Tigo’s RSS solutions, join Tigo’s online NABCEP-accredited trainings.

The following Delta inverters are newly UL-listed as a Rapid Shutdown System with Tigo’s TS4 units:

TS4-F (Fire Safety)

The most cost-effective RSS solution with SunSpec-defined power-line communication.

M36U

M42U

M60U

M80U

TS4-O (Optimization) and TS4-L (Long Strings)

The only UL-certified multivendor RSS in the U.S. solar market also include additional features like optimization and long string designs.

M4-TL-US

M5-TL-US

M6-TL-US

M8-TL-US

Tigo is currently taking orders - for price and delivery of RSS UL-certified TS4 products, contact +1.408.402.0802 ext. 1, sales@tigoenergy.com, or consult your preferred solar distributor. For more information about Delta PV inverters, contact inverter.sales@deltaww.com or visit www.delta-americas.com/solarinverters.

About Delta Group

Delta Group, founded in 1971, is the global leader in power and thermal management solutions. Our mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” focuses our role in addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider, Delta's businesses encompass power electronics, energy management, and smart green life. Delta has sales offices worldwide and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, China, USA, Europe, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, India, Mexico and Brazil.

Throughout its history, Delta Group has received many global awards and recognition for its business milestones, innovative technology and corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been selected as a member of the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) for 3 consecutive years. In 2013 it was also included in the DJSI Emerging Markets Index and ranked first in six criteria among DJSI’s World-leading Electronic Equipment, Instrument and Component Companies segment. For detailed information on Delta Group, visit: www.deltaww.com

About Tigo Energy, Inc.

Tigo is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2007 by a team of experienced technologists. Combining a unique systems-level approach with expertise in semiconductors, power electronics, and solar energy, the Tigo team developed the first-generation Smart Module Optimizer technology for the solar industry. Tigo's vision is to leverage integrated and retrofitted Flex MLPE and communications technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. By partnering with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo is able to focus on its key innovation with the smartest TS4 modular platform and leverage the broader ecosystem. Tigo has operations in the USA, Europe, Latin America, Japan, China, Australia, and the Middle East. Visit www.tigoenergy.com.