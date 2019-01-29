Athene Completes Pension Risk Transfer Transaction with Lockheed Martin

ATHENE HOLDING LTD.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) (NYSE: ATH), a leading retirement services company, announced the close of an $800 million pension risk transfer transaction with Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), a global security and aerospace leader, in December 2018. This buy-in transaction will hedge the financial risk associated with approximately 9,000 retirees covered under one of Lockheed Martin’s pension plans. This buy-in agreement reflects one of the two pension transactions Lockheed Martin announced today.

Under the terms of the transaction, Athene’s wholly-owned Iowa-domiciled life insurance subsidiary, Athene Annuity and Life Company, has committed to issuing a group annuity contract covering the aggregate obligations under the plan, while Lockheed Martin will maintain responsibility for overall plan administration.

“ We are pleased to have been selected as a trusted partner by Lockheed Martin to help reduce the company’s pension risk through this transaction,” said Bill Wheeler, President of Athene. “ As structured, this type of transaction offers plan sponsors a strategic solution – the ability to de-risk now, while providing the flexibility to convert to a buy-out structure later – all while helping to mitigate risk against potential future market conditions.”

Wheeler continued: “ As a leader in pension risk transfers, Athene is committed to solutions that help plan sponsors meet their pension obligations and provide income security for their retirees. We understand how vital income security is to the millions of Americans in the United States close to and in retirement. That’s why Athene is focused on innovative, flexible solutions for plan sponsors and their participants to help them prepare for the future.”

Athene is a leader in the pension risk transfer industry, responsible for providing income security for more than 90,000 annuitants. During 2018, Athene closed seven pension risk transfer transactions totaling approximately $2.6 billion.

About Athene Holding Ltd.

Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retirement services company that issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. The products offered by Athene include:

Retail fixed and fixed indexed annuity products;

Reinsurance arrangements with third-party annuity providers; and

Institutional products, such as funding agreements and group annuity contracts related to pension risk transfers.

Athene had total assets of $118.2 billion as of September 30, 2018. Athene's principal subsidiaries include Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company, a Delaware-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity and Life Company, an Iowa-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, a New York-domiciled insurance company and Athene Life Re Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled reinsurer.

Further information about our companies can be found at www.athene.com.

