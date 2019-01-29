Arlington Capital Partners Announces the Acquisition of Triumph Group’s Forming and Fabrication Facilities

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital”), a Washington, DC-area private equity firm, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the carve-out acquisition of Triumph Group, Inc.’s (NYSE: TGI) forming and fabrication facilities (the “Company”).

With five locations in Hot Springs, AR; Fort Worth, TX; Shelbyville, IN; Phoenix, AZ; and San Diego, CA, the Company has a complex and differentiated capability set, operating in the forming, special processing and bonding markets, among others. The Company has many longstanding and strong relationships with blue-chip aerospace OEM and Tier 1 customers and has a diversified product portfolio across various aerospace platforms and end-markets.

Peter Manos, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital, said, “Differentiated aerospace forming has long been a key investment theme at Arlington Capital, and the acquisition of Triumph’s forming and fabrication facilities represents an immediate opportunity to create one of the largest pure play forming platforms with the broadest capabilities, including super-plastic forming, titanium hot forming, hydroforming and complex outside processing services including chemical milling. The Company’s differentiated know-how in complex, large and hard-to-manufacture parts positions the Company to continue winning attractive work packages on next-generation growth programs.”

Bilal Noor, a Vice President at Arlington Capital said, “We are extremely excited to partner with the Company’s management team and employees as we continue to build upon the Triumph forming and fabrication facilities’ well established market position. We look forward to further investing in existing and new capabilities to better serve our customers and to pursuing additional organic and M&A growth initiatives.”

Lazard served as exclusive financial advisor to Triumph.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private equity firm that has managed $2.2 billion of committed capital via four investment funds, including Arlington Capital's fourth and most recent $700 million fund. Arlington Capital is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries, including: aerospace/defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enables Arlington Capital to be a value-added investor. Arlington Capital invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company's position as leading competitors in their field.

For more information: www.arlingtoncap.com.

About Triumph Group, Inc.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

For more information: http://www.triumphgroup.com.