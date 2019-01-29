Seaport Loan Products Selected as Administrative Agent in the LifeCare Holdings Term Loan

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seaport Loan Products LLC, affiliated with Seaport Global Securities LLC (“Seaport Global”), announced the firm has been selected as the replacement Administrative Agent in the LifeCare Holdings Term Loan. Seaport Loan Products provides end to end solutions, assisting settlements with asset servicing, wire generation, communications, assignments for lenders, borrowers, investors, regulators and auditors. LifeCare is one of the largest Long Term Acute Care Hospitals in the United States. It is headquartered in Plano, TX and has a system of free standing long term care hospitals.

Seaport Loan Products has recently created a Loan Agency desk run by Paul St. Mauro. This is the firm’s second agency deal. Seaport Loan Products goal is to expand in the space by providing clients access to market liquidity. The firm’s agency services includes the ability to provide monthly marks and support for all managed loans.

Seaport Loan Products’ professionals have decades of loan trading and settlement knowledge and a dedicated Research team, experienced in evaluating complex, illiquid situations. Our large and varied research staff has the ability to follow corporate credits creating liquidity for the loans administered. As each agency opportunity is presented, a research analyst is assigned to identify the unique issues related to the credit. This process supports market liquidity.

Michael Meagher, CEO of Seaport Global, said, “Our years of experience closing difficult transactions coupled with our extensive relationships adds tremendous value to the business of loan products administration.”

Paul St. Mauro

Paul St. Mauro is the Head of Bank Loan Agency Services at Seaport Global. Prior to joining the firm, Paul was a Senior Vice President at Amroc Investments where he traded syndicated bank loans. Previously, he was a commercial lending officer with NatWest and Toyo Trust and Banking. Paul holds a BBA in Finance from St. Bonaventure University.

About Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities LLC is a full-service investment bank that offers investment banking, capital markets, financial advisory, sales, trading and research services. Headquartered in New York with offices across the US and in Europe, Seaport Global pairs its extensive knowledge and relationships with a large platform of equity and fixed income sales, trading and research. The firm’s forward-thinking practitioners, backed by decades of experience, focus on meeting clients’ goals in all business and economic cycles. Visit www.seaportglobal.com to learn more.