Applied Information, Inc. and Traffic Control Corporation Partner to Improve Safety on Roadways in 10 Midwest States

WOODRIDGE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Information, Inc. (AI), the leading developer of intelligent transportation systems and Internet of Things mobility technology, today announced its partnership with Traffic Control Corporation (TCC) to distribute AI’s suite of Glance™ smart cities transportation and TravelSafely™ connected vehicle products.

“We are very pleased to announce our partnership with TCC, the recognized leader in providing traffic technology in the Midwest for 70 years, to represent our suite of smart cities transportation products in the nation’s heartland,” said Peter Ashley, Vice President, Business Development & Marketing for Applied Information.

“Applied Information’s products provide the best option to improve traffic operational efficiencies, advance roadway safety and prepare for the future of connected vehicles, and we are excited to provide them to our customers,” said John S. Lizzadro, Jr., President of Traffic Control Corporation.

The partnership covers the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan and most of Missouri.

The suite of products include Glance™ Smart Cities Supervisory System for dashboard monitoring and control of all traffic technology assets, smart school zone flashing beacons, to improve safety for teachers, parents and children, the TravelSafely™ smartphone app for cellular vehicle to everything (C-V2X) connectivity, transit priority and emergency vehicle preemption at traffic signals in select markets.

About Applied Information –

Applied Information is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, connected, and intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions designed to save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce and help the environment. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Key product areas are smart traffic signals, school beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and freight priority and ITS systems. AI’s free TravelSafely™ smartphone app uses LTE cellular vehicle to everything (C-V2X) to connect drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and the transportation infrastructure for a safer mobility experience. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

About Traffic Control Corporation –

Traffic Control Corporation (TCC) was founded in 1946 as a distributor of traffic signal equipment and is firmly established as the local expert on traffic control matters in the Midwest. Today, TCC is one of the largest distributors in the United States offering products from over 30 different manufacturers. Always staying ahead of the curve on advancing technology and changing traffic management needs has allowed TCC to serve the region over the last 70 years. The success of Traffic Control Corporation is predicated on our knowledge, experience and, most of all, attentiveness to our markets and our clients. For more information, visit www.trafficcontrolcorp.com.