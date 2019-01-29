Alterra Mountain Company Announces 4-Year Sponsorship with Smartwool

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alterra Mountain Company and Smartwool are on a mission to keep guests warm throughout the winter season so they can have their best day on the mountain. Smartwool has been named the official Merino wool base layer, underwear, and sock of all 14 Alterra Mountain Company destinations throughout North America – Steamboat, Winter Park Resort in Colorado, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California, Stratton in Vermont, Snowshoe in West Virginia, Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario, Crystal Mountain in Washington, Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah, and CMH Heli-Skiing and Summer Adventures in British Columbia.

The collaboration provides Smartwool with maximized exposure at Alterra Mountain Company destinations through on-site branding opportunities. The sponsorship also spans unique collaborations with athletes enhanced by branded content. Smartwool will also benefit from integration at destination events, generating additional visibility among visitors at Alterra Mountain Company destinations.

“ Smartwool shares many of the same core values that drive Alterra Mountain Company and our destinations,” said Ryan Blanchard, Director of Brand Partnerships at Alterra Mountain Company. “ Working alongside Smartwool is a natural fit and I am excited to collaborate with such a progressive brand and passionate team.”

“ We are delighted to partner with Alterra Mountain Company. The access and marketing activations it provides us to connect with so many of our loyal and new consumers is phenomenal,” stated Scott Bowers, Smartwool Vice President of Marketing and Sales. “ Our legacy in the snow business runs deep. We’re the top selling ski socks and base layers in the ski and outdoor specialty business. The snow industry and its continued success is vital. We deeply respect Alterra Mountain Company’s vision and contribution in pushing the industry forward.”

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 14 iconic year-round destinations, including the world’s largest heli-ski and heli-hiking operation, offering the Ikon Pass, the new standard in season passes. The company owns and operates a range of recreation, hospitality, real-estate development, food and beverage and retail businesses. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado with destinations across the continent, Alterra Mountain Company is rooted in the spirit of the mountains and united by a passion for outdoor adventure. Alterra Mountain Company’s family of diverse playgrounds spans six U.S. states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Alterra Mountain Company honors each destination’s unique character and authenticity and celebrates the legendary adventures and enduring memories they bring to everyone. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.

About Smartwool

Based in Steamboat Springs, Colo., Smartwool is a 22-year-old apparel brand whose products are inspired by living and playing in the mountains. All Smartwool® products come with a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee and are created to get the most out of the inherent benefits of Merino wool. For information on the full range of Smartwool® products or to find a dealer near you, please log onto www.smartwool.com. Smartwool, a division of VF Outdoor, LLC, is a brand of VF Corporation. For event and company updates, visit us on Facebook and Twitter.