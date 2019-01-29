Numerated and PayNet Partner to Improve Digital Lending

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Numerated, the financial technology company digitally transforming business lending and sales at relationship banks, announces that it will integrate PayNet’s MasterScore® v2 within its real-time lending and growth platform. PayNet, a leading commercial lending data and analytics firm, will integrate its proprietary database within Numerated’s customizable rules- and segment-based credit decisioning engine to offer banks additional business scoring criteria for managing risk when lending to businesses in real-time.

“ PayNet’s commercial lending data and insights provide Numerated’s credit decisioning engine with enhanced validation inputs,” says PayNet, Inc. President William Phelan. “ By using our integrated solution to digitize the lending process, Numerated’s bank clients save time evaluating a business’s credit status, and have high quality data to make more accurate decisions. It’s a competitive advantage and increases access to much-needed credit for qualified small businesses.”

With PayNet MasterScore® v2's powerful ability to predict borrowers’ risk, Numerated clients can benefit from improved decisioning and increased profitability. Numerated’s automated credit decisioning engine offers configurability, analytics, and intelligent routing capabilities that ensure credit policies that were previously executed manually are effectively translated digitally. Customers receive a great experience, and the bank becomes more efficient.

“ When it comes to digitizing lending to provide businesses a more convenient way to borrow, we are committed to arming banks and credit unions with an in-house platform that offers transparency, configurability, and choice,” shared Dan O’Malley, Founder and CEO of Numerated. “ Our integration with PayNet will further this commitment, offering institutions an additional risk scoring model as they customize their credit decisioning automation within our platform.”

For more information about PayNet and its solutions that are sparking transformation in digital lending, please visit paynet.com.

About PayNet

PayNet helps commercial lenders make better decisions. We provide relevant, on-demand, and secure private company credit assessments. Our proprietary information and insights improve profitability, increase access to capital for Main Street, and help build a stronger global economy. For more information, visit www.paynet.com.

About Numerated

Numerated powers the digital transformation of business lending at banks and credit unions. Numerated's end-to-end platform profitably grows business loan portfolios through a powerful combination of real-time lending customer experience, automated credit decisioning, and modern marketing and sales tools that empower relationship bankers and attract businesses. Backed by leading fintech investors, including Venrock and FIS, Numerated is the chosen platform of banks focused on being leaders in business banking within their markets. Learn more at www.numerated.com.