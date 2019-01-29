Ensco plc Announces Amendment to Transaction Agreement with Rowan Companies plc

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ensco plc (“Ensco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESV) today announced that the Company has entered into an amendment to the transaction agreement with Rowan Companies plc (“Rowan”) (NYSE: RDC) under which the companies will combine in an all-stock transaction. The amendment has been unanimously approved by each company’s board of directors.

Amended Terms

Under the terms of the amended transaction agreement, Rowan shareholders will receive 2.750 Ensco shares for each Rowan share and upon closing, Ensco and Rowan shareholders would own approximately 55% and 45%, respectively, of the outstanding shares of the combined company. All other terms and conditions of the transaction agreement that Ensco and Rowan entered into on October 7, 2018 remain the same. Odey Asset Management LLP, one of Rowan’s largest shareholders as of the most recent regulatory filings, has pledged its support for the amended transaction by entering into an irrevocable voting agreement for the firm’s holdings of approximately 11.4 million Rowan shares, or approximately 9% of Rowan’s shares outstanding.

Following months of integration planning, Ensco and Rowan now expect to realize annual pre-tax expense synergies of approximately $165 million, which represents a 10% increase from the annual pre-tax expense synergies contemplated at the time of announcement of the transaction in October 2018. Further, more than 75% of targeted synergies are expected to be realized within one year of closing.

Ensco President and Chief Executive Officer Carl Trowell stated, “ By reaching an amended agreement, Ensco and Rowan shareholders will benefit from anticipated expense synergies that are expected to create approximately $1.1 billion of capitalized value. Furthermore, a larger, more technologically-advanced and diverse offshore driller will provide shareholders of both companies with even greater upside as the industry recovery unfolds – ideally positioning the combined company to meet increasing customer demand and capitalize on significant future revenue growth opportunities.”

Mr. Trowell concluded, “ Today’s announcement reaffirms our belief that this transaction will create an industry-leading offshore driller that will allow Ensco and Rowan shareholders to participate in significant, long-term value creation opportunities. In addition to a broad fleet of high-specification floaters and jack-ups, the combined company will have a diverse customer base that includes most of the largest holders of offshore reserves and the broadest geographic presence of any offshore driller. Importantly, the combined company will have an enhanced financial position and an enhanced credit profile, which will allow the company to compete strongly across market cycles.”

Strategic Highlights

The amended transaction agreement maintains the strategic benefits outlined in the previously announced transaction. Ensco’s combination with Rowan will create a leading offshore rig fleet, with many of the industry’s highest specification assets:

A leading offshore driller by fleet size, geographic presence and customer base

82 rigs 1 spanning six continents and collectively serving more than 35 customers, including the largest national oil companies, international majors and independent exploration and production companies 28 floaters and 54 jack-ups will be among the most technologically-advanced in the industry, ideally positioned to meet increasing levels of customer demand for the highest-specification ultra-deepwater drillships and harsh environment jack-ups Among 28 floaters (drillships and semisubmersibles) are 25 ultra-deepwater rigs capable of drilling in water depths greater than 7,500 feet, with an average age of six years – among the youngest and most capable fleets in the industry Second-largest fleet of highest-specification drillships 2 , with 11 of these seventh generation ultra-deepwater rigs Among 54 jack-ups are 38 units equipped with many advanced features requested by clients such as increased leg length, expanded cantilever reach and greater hoisting capacity

spanning six continents and collectively serving more than 35 customers, including the largest national oil companies, international majors and independent exploration and production companies

The combined company will be the most geographically-diverse offshore driller, with current operations and drilling contracts spanning six continents in nearly every major deep- and shallow-water basin around the world. This includes the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, West Africa, North Sea, Mediterranean, Middle East, Southeast Asia and Australia. Ensco shareholders will gain exposure to the ARO Drilling joint venture and ultra-harsh environment jack-ups, along with a presence in Norway. Rowan shareholders will gain access to Ensco’s strong relationships with larger deepwater customers and wider geographic footprint.

The combined company will service the industry’s broadest customer base, with continued emphasis on customer satisfaction. These customers will include most of the leading national and international oil companies, plus many independent operators. Customers will benefit from enhanced diversification of high-quality assets that best meet their drilling requirements. Importantly, the combined entity will continue its commitment of delivering industry-leading service, as evidenced by both companies’ long track records of top customer satisfaction rankings by EnergyPoint Research.

The combined company will continue to focus on technology to differentiate its services and lower costs. With a larger, more diversified fleet, the combined entity can economically develop and deploy technological advancements across a wider asset base and global footprint.

Financial Highlights

The combined company expects to capitalize on an expanded, high-quality fleet serving a larger customer base across a wider geographic footprint, resulting in significant future revenue growth opportunities. Estimated annual expense synergies of $165 million are expected to create approximately $1.1 billion of capitalized value for shareholders. Based on these anticipated annual savings, the transaction is expected to be accretive to cash flow per share annually for the combined entity beginning in 2020.

The combined company’s balance sheet is expected to have liquidity of $3.7 billion, including $1.7 billion of cash and short-term investments3, providing the pro forma entity with the financial flexibility to continue investing in the fleet and innovations aimed at improving drilling efficiencies. The combined company’s credit profile will benefit from increased scale and significantly enhanced diversification across regions, rig types, customers and expertise due to the diverse makeup of Ensco and Rowan’s businesses. The combined company’s total contracted revenue backlog would be approximately $2.6 billion3.

Conditions and Timing

The transaction is subject to approval by the shareholders of Ensco and Rowan and regulatory authorities, as well as other customary closing conditions. Ensco expects the reconvened General Meeting to occur during the week of February 18, 2019 and will announce the place, date and time of the meeting to approve resolutions relating to the transaction with Rowan in our proxy supplement. Votes of Ensco shareholders previously submitted in favor of (or against) the Ensco shareholder resolutions proposed in connection with the original transaction will not be counted in respect of the transaction. Ensco shareholders are therefore encouraged to vote in respect of the transaction, either by submitting a proxy or voting instruction card in accordance with the instructions which will be set out in the supplemental proxy materials referenced below or by attending the reconvened Ensco General Meeting and voting in person.

In addition, the transaction will be subject to court approval pursuant to a UK court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. The transaction is not subject to any financing conditions. Ensco and Rowan intend to file supplemental proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as possible. Ensco anticipates that the transaction will close during the first half of 2019.

Advisors

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is lead financial advisor to Ensco. HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are also providing financial advice to Ensco. Ensco’s legal advisors are Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Slaughter and May.

About Ensco

Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) brings energy to the world as a global provider of offshore drilling services to the petroleum industry. For more than 30 years, the company has focused on operating safely and going beyond customer expectations. Ensco is ranked first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research – the eighth consecutive year that Ensco has earned this distinction. Operating one of the newest ultra-deepwater rig fleets and a leading premium jackup fleet, Ensco has a major presence in the most strategic offshore basins across six continents. Ensco plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit our website at www.enscoplc.com.

