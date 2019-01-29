TPG Capital to sell Transporeon Group to Hg

FORT WORTH, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO & ULM, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transporeon Group (“Transporeon” or “the company”), a leading global cloud-based business network for industrial logistics, today announced that Hg has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in the company from existing investor TPG Capital (“TPG”), the private equity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Headquartered in Ulm, Germany, Transporeon is the leading cloud-based logistics platform, linking manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers with logistics service providers via the largest network of its kind. The group digitizes the entire logistics supply chain, providing software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that connect a global network of over 1,000 shippers and trading companies, almost 90,000 carriers, and over 100,000 users in over 100 countries.

TPG invested in Transporeon in 2016. Throughout the partnership, TPG supported management in expanding the company internationally, doubling its investment into research and development, and growing its suite of platform-enabled visibility, data and data-related products both organically and through the acquisition of market intelligence provider TIM Consult in 2018.

"We are delighted with the progress that Transporeon has made over recent years,” said Marc-Oliver Simon, co-founder and CEO of Transporeon. “Today we have one of the world’s leading networks for logistics connectivity offering best-in-class execution, visibility, and data products to more customers than ever before.”

"Our partnership with TPG has been hugely rewarding and their experience in developing software companies has been very beneficial to Transporeon’s continued momentum,” said Martin Mack, co-founder and CTO of Transporeon. “We now look forward to working with Hg on the next step of our journey.”

"In Transporeon we saw an opportunity to partner with a strong management team to invest in a company that was well-positioned to emerge as a leader in the rapidly growing supply chain technology space, a sector that we’ve been closely following for many years,” said Malte Janzarik, Partner at TPG Capital. “It has been a pleasure working with the entire Transporeon team and we wish them all the best for the future.”

TPG’s technology team invests across a variety of high-growth sectors globally. Select current and past investments include C3 IoT, EverFi, LLamasoft, Noodle.ai, Transplace, Wind River, and Zscaler.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more than $103 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin, Beijing, Boston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, and Singapore. TPG’s investment platforms are across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth venture, real estate, credit, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its investors while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

About Transporeon

Transporeon is the worldwide cloud platform for intelligent transport logistics. Transporeon creates a digital connection between shippers and their logistic partners and supports transparent and cost-efficient goods flows across the globe. Transporeon also enables effective communication and cooperation in the worldwide shipper and logistics provider community through the digitalization of the entire logistic-supply chain.

The business connects a global network of over 1,000 shippers and trading companies, over 65,000 carriers (logistics and transport providers, third party logistics providers, carriers and brokers) and over 100,000 users in over 100 countries through a series of software-as-a-service-solutions, currently in 24 languages.

Unique on the market, the solutions of the Transporeon Group include onboarding, regular advice and support with multilingual customer support. This guarantees an individual, customized solution for every customer, improves the performance of the shippers/logistics providers and lowers the costs with simultaneous optimization of the logistics providers’ margins and reduction of CO2 emissions. The services of the Transporeon platform are ISO-27001 certified. The group has international offices in Europe, Russia, Asia and the USA. The headquarters of the Transporeon Group is in Ulm (Germany).

