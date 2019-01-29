NETSCOUT Visibility Solutions Drive Brazil’s Banpará IT Modernization and Expansion

WESTFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of service assurance, security, and business analytics, announced today that Banpará – Banco do Estado do Pará - one of the most-highly respected retail banks in Brazil, has deployed the nGeniusONE® Service Assurance Platform to ensure the availability of its services as it expands its operations and extends its infrastructure. Banpará is the bank of the Brazilian state of Para and one of five state-owned banks in Brazil.

Founded 57 years ago, Banpará has grown more in the last seven years than its entire history, increasing from just 42 branches in 2011 to a presence in all 144 counties in Pará state today. As such, the bank is in the process of modernizing its IT infrastructure to support this expansion, which is primarily aimed at supporting the development of local businesses and the inclusion of the population in the banking system. Banpará’s expansion also needed to invest in critical new infrastructure to support a broader portfolio of digital services for its clients.

"The quality of NETSCOUT’s solution has exceeded our expectations. As a result, our partnership has grown stronger. I am sure that any expansion Banpará makes in its network or services will count on the effective monitoring of NETSCOUT’s technology – because it definitely helps us consolidate the services we supply,” said Eugênio Pessoa, chief technology officer, Banpará.

“We are aware of our responsibility toward Banpará and will continue to do our best to contribute to the excellence of the bank’s services and the expansion of its business,” said Geraldo Guazzelli, country manager, Brazil, NETSCOUT. "We are very pleased to see the positive results of our joint work. "

The bank's growth and the nature of today’s financial market required technological controls that surpassed the resources of Banpará’s legacy systems. In order to maintain the availability of the bank’s services, as well as more reliable and secure IP communications, Banpará needed to update its infrastructure.

As Banpará became aware of the need to monitor traffic throughout its network, its IT infrastructure team looked for a proactive monitoring solution that could identify even subtle degradations in performance that could ultimately impact network and application availability. By using NETSCOUT’s technology, the bank can quickly and efficiently troubleshoot issues, and ensure high-quality service delivery to employees and clients.

After a proof of concept trial, Banpará selected NETSCOUT for its ability to deliver visibility across Banpará’s entire infrastructure and the applications that run on it, enabling the bank to effectively monitor for performance issues and anomalous network or application behavior. Banpará chose the nGeniusONE Service Assurance Platform and adopted a complete NETSCOUT solution.

While NETSCOUT’s aggregation devices and TAPs ensure network traffic visibility, NETSCOUT’s analytics solutions help deliver a comprehensive view of service and application performance for Banpará. The bank’s virtual infrastructure is monitored through vSTREAM, NETSCOUT’s virtual appliance that extends the company’s patented Adaptive Service Intelligence® (ASI) technology to virtual and public or private cloud environments. As a result, Banpará enjoys consistent visibility across its hybrid environment.

The nGeniusONE platform enables Banpará’s IT teams to identify the root cause for performance issues impacting the prompt delivery of application services occurring across the service delivery environment. With this view, Banpará’s IT teams can quickly triage performance issues even in complex multi-vendor environments, ultimately reducing Mean Time to Repair (MTTR). The nGeniusONE platform provides Banpará’s IT teams with an efficient top-down approach to situational analysis, problem identification, service troubleshooting, and resolution. Using a consistent set of service-oriented workflows, the nGeniusONE platform enables contextual transitioning across multiple layers of analysis. These workflows allow the nGeniusONE platform to facilitate efficient and informed hand-off of incident response tasks across different IT groups with Banpará, fostering IT team collaboration, and improving the ability of its IT teams to quickly identify, and remediate, service quality issues for the bank’s clients.

