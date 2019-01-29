Ursa and SI Imaging Services Announce Further Collaboration on Satellite Analytics

Derek Edinger, Ursa co-founder and chief strategy officer shaking hands with Wook-Hyun Choi, vice president of SI Imaging Services, on the occasion of the renewal of their long-standing partnership to provide intelligence, analytics, and new insights for a wide range of industries. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Derek Edinger, Ursa co-founder and chief strategy officer shaking hands with Wook-Hyun Choi, vice president of SI Imaging Services, on the occasion of the renewal of their long-standing partnership to provide intelligence, analytics, and new insights for a wide range of industries. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ITHACA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ursa Space Systems, Inc. (Ursa) and SI Imaging Services (SIIS) have signed a multi-year contract, establishing Ursa’s continued access to KOMPSAT 5 radar satellite imagery, distributed exclusively by SIIS.

This contract renews a long-standing partnership, extending back to Ursa’s beginnings as a satellite imagery analytics company and the companies are excited to continue to partner to provide intelligence, analytics, and new insights as Ursa’s technology creates new products for a wide range of industries. SIIS was an early partner in Ursa’s global network and their radar imagery is leveraged across Ursa’s suite of analytics products.

“We had established this partnership in May 2017 in order to provide KOMPSAT-5 radar data that helps Ursa provide value-added services to customers,” explained Wook-Hyun Choi, vice president of SI Imaging Services. “Ursa has been a great partner in using KOMPSAT-5 data and extracting meaningful information out of it.”

Among other things, Ursa’s products offer insight into the global oil supply chain. Their leading product, Global Oil Storage Monitoring provides customers with weekly measurements of crude oil storage in 150 locations worldwide. The resulting increased transparency in energy markets has improved decision making for consumers.

“SIIS has proved a valuable and reliable partner over the course of Ursa’s growth,” said Derek Edinger, Ursa co-founder, and chief strategy officer. “The SIIS contribution to our radar satellite network has enabled us to pursue our mission of providing accurate, meaningful intelligence to customers.”

About Ursa

Ursa Space Systems is moving the world forward by turning information-rich satellite data into decision advantage. Founded in 2014, Ursa pioneered transparency of oil data in China and has since expanded its global reach beyond oil storage and to more than 150 sites worldwide. Ursa’s geospatial intelligence portfolio sets new standards for accuracy and reliability and empowers customers with critical insights. For more information, visit www.ursaspace.com.

About SIIS

SI Imaging Services is the exclusive worldwide marketing and sales representative of KOMPSAT series KOMPSAT-2, KOMPSAT-3, KOMPSAT-3A, and KOMPSAT-5, a part of Korea space program, developed by KARI. SIIS contributes Remote Sensing and Earth observation industries societies by providing very high resolution optical and SAR images through over 100 sales partners worldwide. Customers from industries as well as government and international agencies are using KOMPSAT imagery for their missions and researches and achieve good results in several remote sensing applications such as mapping, agriculture, disaster management, and so on. Learn more at http://www.si-imaging.com/.