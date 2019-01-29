Unity Technologies and USC Launch New Game Design Education Course

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unity Technologies (https://unity3d.com/), creator of the world’s most widely used real-time 3D development platform, announced today that it has partnered with USC’s School of Cinematic Arts to launch a self-paced, adaptive online course teaching students and prospective developers how to design and publish their original games. Titled, “Unity + USC Games Unlocked: Design and Publish Your Original Game,” the 8-week course is the first class co-created between a major U.S. university and Unity Technologies. The course opens up the premium teaching quality of USC and Unity to the public.

“Unity’s partnership with USC’s School of Cinematic Arts to co-create a game design and development course underscores the growing demand from students looking to learn Unity skills and an increased appetite for understanding development platforms,” said Jessica Lindl, Head of Global Education, Unity Technologies. “This course is a launching pad for learners of all types to enter or shift into a career in game design and development, making it ideal for all creators including hobbyists, e-learners, and dreamers.”

“Unity + USC Games Unlocked: Design and Publish Your Original Game” is unique in that it will incorporate the USC approach to teaching, which includes video-based instruction from guest speakers and faculty, project-based assignments, and the support of a close-knit online community. Confirmed industry expert guest speakers include Will Armstrong, Lead Programmer on Firewatch and Spotlight Programmer at Unity Technologies, Estefania Harbuck, Disney Imagineer for Theme Park Rides, Asher Volmer, Co-creator of Threes, Kellee Santiago, Producer of Journey, and David Logan, Creative Director for Whispering Willows.

“This course is a tremendous opportunity for people who want to further expand their knowledge of game development and design while utilizing the Unity tools,” said Danny Bilson, Chair of the USC School of Cinematic Art’s Interactive Media & Games Division. “We are thrilled to collaborate on such a unique partnership as we continue to expand our offerings to students and the general public.”

For more details and to register, please visit: http://unity3d.com/unity-uscgames-unlocked.

About Unity Technologies

Unity is the creator of the world’s most widely used real-time 3D development platform, giving developers around the world the tools to create rich, interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. The company’s 1000 person development team keeps Unity at the bleeding-edge of technology by working alongside partners such as Google, Facebook, Oculus and Microsoft to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Games and experiences made with Unity have reached ~3 billion devices worldwide and were installed more than 28 billion times in the last 12 months. Unity’s renowned flexibility gives developers the power to target and optimize their creations for 25+ platforms including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Gameroom (Facebook), SteamVR (PC & Mac), Oculus, PSVR, Gear VR, HoloLens, ARKit (Apple), ARCore (Google) and more. Unity also offers solutions and services for connecting with audiences including Unity Ads, Unity Analytics, Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Collaborate, Unity Connect, and Unity Certification.

For more information, visit www.unity3d.com and to see the latest games and experiences created in Unity, go to https://unity.com/madewith.