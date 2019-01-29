Dark Rhino Security Selects JASK to Bring Autonomous Security Solutions to its Turn-Key Cyber Protection Offering

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JASK, the provider of the industry’s first Autonomous Security Operations Center (ASOC) platform, today announced a partnership with global management consulting firm Dark Rhino Security. As a result of the deal, JASK will be the advanced security information and event management (SIEM) solution provider of choice for Dark Rhino’s DRS Shield Foundation.

The Dark Rhino Optimal Digital Shield provides organizations with turn-key cyber protection, combining top of the line partner technologies with Dark Rhino’s industry expertise and implementation. JASK serves as the SIEM hub for the endpoint protection, identity access management, data loss prevention and secure container solutions within the Dark Rhino offering, ingesting and rationalizing data from these other sources to offer security analysts greater visibility and context into emerging threats.

“JASK is ideal for organizations looking to improve the efficiency of their security operations center,” said Nick d'Amato, pre-sales engineer at Dark Rhino. “It functions as a force multiplier, enabling analysts to focus their efforts on what is most important.”

The JASK ASOC platform integrates with several leading cybersecurity solution providers and tools commonly deployed in customer environments, enabling it to extract vast amounts of threat information from across the organization. Leveraging AI and machine learning-powered adaptive signal clustering, JASK distills this noise into JASK InsightsTM, visual combinations of events or activities which give human analysts starting points from which to prioritize and launch investigations. This automated process provides security teams high-level visibility into top priority threats and streamlines the laborious investigative process that’s required with today’s SOC tools.

“Cybersecurity is a top concern for organizations today, but for businesses where it’s not a core competency, it’s difficult to know where to start. For businesses that do have cybersecurity solutions in place, most still struggle with visibility and an overwhelming volume of data for their security teams,” said Jessica Couto, vice president of worldwide channels at JASK. “Companies need best in class security solutions that can be implemented quickly, while easing the internal security burden. Dark Rhino’s Optimal Digital Shield meets that need, and we’re honored that they’ve selected JASK as the best enhanced SIEM solution to sit at its center.”

About Dark Rhino Security

Dark Rhino Security is a rapidly growing global management consulting firm serving a broad mix of public, private, and vertical industries. The firm helps its clients achieve their business goals by making significant and lasting improvements to security and financial performance. Dark Rhino operates as a single global partnership united by a strong set of business leadership ethics. Integrity, transparency, accountability, and a deep commitment to excellence are the governing principles at Dark Rhino. Its diverse and inclusive team of consultants include former government specialists, military veterans, civil servants, engineers, analysts, and business managers. www.darkrhinosecurity.com

About JASK

JASK is modernizing security operations to reduce organizational risk and improve human efficiency. Through technology consolidation, enhanced AI and machine learning, the JASK Autonomous Security Operations Center (ASOC) platform automates the correlation and analysis of threat alerts, helping SOC analysts focus on highest-priority threats, streamlining investigations and delivering faster response times. www.jask.com