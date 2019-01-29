Medica Taps MEDSURETY to Power HSA Solutions for Its Individual and Family Members

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDSURETY, a leading health care benefits technology provider, and Medica, one of the largest health plan providers in the Midwest, today announced a new partnership to further enhance Medica’s health savings account (HSA) offerings. As a result of the partnership, MEDSURETY will be handling Medica’s Individual and Family HSA administration.

MEDSURETY and Medica will ensure that the plan’s individual and family members have access to a streamlined, easy-to-use health savings account. Together, Medica and MEDSURETY will deliver a product that makes healthcare financial decision-making easy and create more opportunities for Medica individual and family members to save for healthcare and retirement.

“We saw a great partner in MEDSURETY,” said Geoff Bartsh, vice president of individual and family business at Medica. “We’re thrilled to work together with a consumer-focused HSA administrator that has proven its ability to deliver a strong, best-in-class product.”

MEDSURETY is dedicated to driving efficiency for tax-deferred accounts across funding, payment, and purchasing processes for its partners. Medica’s partnership with MEDSURETY’s solutions, which are powered by a leading technology and benefits administration software from WEX Health, will ensure consumers have access to a solution that removes much of the burden of administrative activities and empowers them with the insight they need to act.

“We’re excited to work with one of the largest health plan providers serving healthcare consumers in nine states across the heart of America,” said David Cantu, President & Founder of MEDSURETY. “Medica has always impressed us with its innate ability to adapt to consumer demands. This is a provider that recognizes that people are seeking greater control over their healthcare expenses and choices, and it is taking steps to meet this rising demand by providing a secure, premium solution through MEDSURETY.”

This partnership points to MEDSURETY’s continued growth since its inception in 2017: The company has achieved 50% growth in staff and has grown its client roster by 60%, now reaching over 13,000 consumers in the U.S.

The MEDSURETY and Medica partnership went into effect December 1, 2018, which gives all Medica individual and family members access to a new, streamlined HSA functionality that allows them to pay, save, invest and scan for eligible products on-line or from their mobile app.

ABOUT MEDSURETY

MEDSURETY delivers smart and simple tax-deferred payment solutions to healthcare consumers. Based in Minnetonka, MN, the company services the individual consumer and eases vendor fatigue for employers by providing more services and managing them through a proven software platform and a dedicated account management model. MEDSURETY provides a single user experience for all account-based benefits and COBRA – Continuation administration and supports thousands of plan designs for the entire suite of Consumer Directed Healthcare accounts.

MEDSURETY provides HSAs, VEBAs, HRAs, FSAs, LFSAs, Dependent Care, Commuter Benefits, COBRA, State Continuation, Active & Retiree Billing, Eligibility Administration and more. MEDSURETY streamlines the administration, funding, purchasing, and payment processes required for informed healthcare financial decision making. MEDSURETY is the complete solution for all industries, employers of all sizes, individuals, health plans and financial institution partners. For more information, visit: www.medsurety.com or call 1-888-816-4234

ABOUT MEDICA

Medica is a nonprofit health plan headquartered in Minneapolis. The company serves communities in the heart of America by providing healthcare coverage and related services in the employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. It operates in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Medica's vision is to be trusted in the community for its unwavering commitment to high-quality, affordable health care. Medica’s annual report, which includes its community involvement activities, is available online.