Envoy Technologies Announces Nationwide Expansion and Three New Real Estate Partnerships

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envoy Technologies, a provider of shared on-demand, community-based electric vehicles (EVs), today announced partnerships with three new real estate groups, continuing steady, significant growth since the company’s founding in April 2017. This latest batch of projects brings Envoy’s total number of EVs deployed at partner sites to more than 100 with a robust pipeline of 1,800 vehicles to be launched in Portland, Seattle, Austin, Chicago, New York, Boston, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

EVs in Envoy’s fleet are now, or soon will be, an on-site amenity at apartment complexes, workplaces, and hotels of the following developers: Alliance Residential, Equity Residential and the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel.

Several new deals are lining Envoy up for a countrywide expansion, with deployments beyond California. Alliance Residential has selected Envoy as a preferred vendor for all mobility and EV charging infrastructure across their nationwide portfolio of properties. As an example, Emet Capital’s College Suites in Brockport, NY will also offer student residents the ability to use Envoy EVs and infrastructure.

“Alliance Residential’s expanded partnership with Envoy speaks to a joint commitment to bring highly accessible, eco-conscious mobility options to tenants,” said Alliance Residential Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Kelly Vickers. “Together, we have the ability to serve as a model for other developers and municipalities looking to welcome electric vehicles into their communities and drive down total vehicle miles traveled.”

Additionally, Envoy’s momentum in both southern and northern California continues with a host of new developments:

In the greater Los Angeles area, Envoy will deploy EV charging stations to over 30 properties for Equity Residential. In northern California, Envoy will deploy a Tesla Model S, two Volkswagen e-Golf’s, and two EV chargers at the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel in Sacramento, which includes guests, full-time residents and offices for The Sacramento Kings. In November, as part of Electrify America’s Sac-to-Zero initiative, Envoy launched over 20 Volkswagen e-Golf’s at more than 10 multi-family properties across the city.

“We’re very excited to ink these new deals with real estate giants across California and beyond,” said Envoy co-founder, Ori Sagie. “Not only does this string of announcements prove the viability of the shared ecosystem, it also speaks to the steady growth of our company and our broad vision of equitable, inclusive, affordable mobility.”

These deployments follow the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Eversource Energy. In partnership with the commonwealth utility, Envoy plans to bring hundreds of EVs and accompanying infrastructure to Massachusetts by Q2 2019. The deal spans five years in total, dovetailing Eversource Energy’s commitment of $45 million to support the installation of new level 2 and DC fast-charging sites over the same time period.

Finally, Envoy was recently honored with four award wins — as a grant recipient from both the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) and Peninsula Clean Energy, as a Green Fleet Award from the Sacramento Clean Cities Coalition, and a category winner for the L.A. New Mobility Challenge.

The BAAQMD will contribute $439,000 to deploy 48 Envoy EVs within the East Bay Area region, as part of the West Oakland Zero-Emission Grant Program. These vehicles will help residents who drive for ride hailing companies, and to augment transportation to local transit hubs like Bay Area Rapid Transit. Property owners interested in bringing Envoy vehicles to their development as part of this project may apply here.

Peninsula Clean Energy, of San Mateo County in California, awarded Envoy a grant of $70,000 to introduce its on-demand EV sharing platform to a local disadvantaged community apartment complex. With dedicated community vehicles, residents will have easy access to transportation for personal errands, or driving in the gig economy. Interested property owners may nominate their development for the program here.

The Green Fleet Award from the Sacramento Clean Cities Coalition recognized Envoy’s leadership in bringing community-based electric vehicle sharing to Sacramento, backed by $1.5M from the California Energy Commission and a portion of Electrify America’s $44M investment in the region. Developers interested in nominating their Sacramento property for Envoy vehicles may apply here.

The L.A. New Mobility Challenge, a pitch competition sponsored by the NewCities Foundation and Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) selects finalists from a pool of hundreds of innovative young companies transforming the face of transportation. Envoy was deemed the best of the Shared Mobility category, according to a panel of venture capitalists, plus key private and public stakeholders in the mobility space.

About Envoy Technologies

Envoy Technologies, a Culver City-based provider of turnkey electric vehicle-sharing services, offers on-demand vehicles where people live, work and stay (i.e. apartments, student housing, office campuses, co-working spaces, hotels). Envoy equips real estate owners and operators with a new and innovative way to enhance the lifestyle of their tenants, members and guests by providing mobility as an amenity. Learn more at https://www.envoythere.com/