Clearwater, Digital Reasoning Launch Strategic Multi-Year Cyber Risk Partnership Advancing AI, Machine Learning in Healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater and Digital Reasoning today announced a strategic three-year Cyber Risk Services partnership enabling healthcare providers to realize the results of artificial intelligence (AI) powered solutions supported by a proven and trusted cybersecurity and HIPAA compliance program.

Experts predict AI will dramatically impact the “Triple Aim” – cost, quality and patient experience – by creating value from patient data. With Patient Health Information (PHI) at the heart of that work, healthcare AI necessitates the highest standards in cybersecurity to ensure patient and provider confidence in their data safeguards.

As Clearwater supports many technology companies entering healthcare, such as Uber Health, the company’s work with Digital Reasoning couples its IRM|Pro™ Cyber Risk Management SaaS platform with professional service expertise to deliver an OCR-Quality Risk Analysis™. Clearwater’s Cyber Risk Services will support enablement of administrative, technical and physical safeguards combined with workforce training, policies and procedures.

“We are honored to earn the trust and confidence of Digital Reasoning and to join them in enabling this strategically important evolution in healthcare,” said Steve Cagle, Clearwater CEO. “Healthcare presents an important growth opportunity, and we are excited to support Digital Reasoning as they bring their proven AI technologies to the industry and to the benefit of millions of patients.”

With increasing pressure on health systems to create value from the digitization of medical records and build consumer-centric solutions comes increased necessity to ensure PHI is handled with the highest care and security.

“Clearwater’s deep experience with leading health systems and its ability to deliver the gold standard in cybersecurity beyond simply HIPAA compliance makes this a strong partnership that will benefit our current and future healthcare clients,” said Digital Reasoning CEO Brett Jackson. “AI and machine learning empowers solutions to extract value from healthcare organizations’ data. That only happens with the highest cybersecurity standards. Only together can we deliver on the promise of AI – augmenting doctors, nurses and the whole care team to enhance their most important work: caring for patients.”

Digital Reasoning, recognized by PitchBook in 2018 as Tennessee’s most valuable startup, began the healthcare journey by entering into a strategic partnership with HCA Healthcare to unlock valuable insights captured within both unstructured and structured data in clinical records. This partnership yielded proven, market-validated solutions that will now be available to all healthcare providers. Last year, the company announced a new, $30 million round of funding that included previous investor HCA.

Digital Reasoning builds software that understands human communication, context and meaning to create value at enterprise scale. In health care, Digital Reasoning deploys AI-powered care management software within health systems to augment the care team and accelerate the entire care process, delivering a positive impact on clinical, financial and operational outcomes. For more information about Digital Reasoning visit http://www.digitalreasoning.com/healthcare.

Clearwater provides the most complete and trusted, enterprise-class cyber risk management solution available. Designed for healthcare providers and their partners, Clearwater’s IRM|Pro™ platform and experienced professional services team provide insights and actions to address compliance, cyber and patient safety risks. Clearwater is a 2017 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, the 2018 Best in KLAS winner in Cybersecurity Advisory Services, the 2017 and 2018 Black Book Marketing Research winner in Compliance and Risk Management Solutions, and exclusively endorsed by the American Hospital Association as well as numerous state hospital associations. Clearwater solutions have been deployed within hundreds of hospitals and health systems, Fortune 100 organizations, and federal government institutions. More information about Clearwater is at clearwatercompliance.com.