SailPoint Celebrates Its Strong Partner Ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity governance, highlighted the continued strength of its partner ecosystem by celebrating its most successful partners in the past year. SailPoint’s global partner network plays an integral role in delivering consistent, predictable and high-quality customer success, helping SailPoint maintain a 95%+ customer retention record. SailPoint’s partners are critical to extending SailPoint’s reach as more organizations recognize the importance of adopting an identity-aware cybersecurity strategy.

The SailPoint Partner of the Year awards highlight global partners that drove the most business with SailPoint in 2018. The 2018 Partner of the Year winners include: Accenture for Worldwide Partner of the Year, Optiv for the Americas, Ignition for EMEA and Bright Nexus for APAC.

For partners with a proven ability to deliver rapid ROI and value to customers, SailPoint unveiled a new “Delivery Admiral” program to recognize their efforts. SailPoint Delivery Admirals are selected based on their track record of delivering multiple, successful implementations with highly referenceable and satisfied customers. They have also shown their commitment to identity governance and SailPoint, consistently maintaining trained and certified resources, staying current on SailPoint’s open identity platform.

The 2018 SailPoint Delivery Admirals include: Accenture, Column Information Security, Deloitte, Edgile, Focal Point Data Risk, Grabowsky, Identropy, IDMWORKS, Integral Partners, KeyData, KOGIT, KPMG, Optiv, One1Security, PwC, and SILA.

“Our global partner network is essential in ensuring our customers receive best-in-class advice and guidance to drive quick results from their identity journey with SailPoint,” said Andrew Kahl, Chief Customer Officer for SailPoint. “For this reason, we consider our partners an extension of our own team at SailPoint and treat them as such; their success breeds our success. Congratulations to our newly appointed 2018 Delivery Admirals and Partner of the Year winners.”

SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity governance, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPoint’s open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPoint’s customers are among the world’s largest companies in a wide range of industries, including: 7 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 9 of the top 15 property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 13 pharmaceutical companies, and 11 of the largest 15 federal agencies.

