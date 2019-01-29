United Way Receives More Than $1 Million from Lincoln Financial Group Employees for Sixth Straight Year

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that its employees have raised approximately $1.1 million for United Way organizations across the country during its annual month-long campaign, which took place in October 2018. Lincoln Financial’s employees have a rich history of charitable giving and community commitment, and the campaign is an extension of the company’s philanthropic efforts – through the Lincoln Financial Foundation – to strengthen local communities.

"We are proud to have exceeded the $1 million mark again this year," said Nancy Rogers, president of the Lincoln Financial Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Lincoln Financial Group. "Our employees have always embraced corporate social responsibility. To see their generosity manifest in volunteer hours and financial support reaffirms our long-held belief that working together, we can continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives and communities that we serve every day.”

In addition to the $1.1 million raised for the United Way, last fall, Lincoln employees donated to the American Red Cross to help support recovery efforts following Hurricane Florence and the California wildfires, which the Lincoln Financial Foundation matched, dollar for dollar. These efforts reinforce how the company and its employees champion the values of unity valued by namesake Abraham Lincoln.

Funds raised from Lincoln Financial’s latest employee campaign will help support the United Way organizations in communities where employees live, in the areas of education and financial stability. More information on the company’s business and civic leadership can be found in the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $262 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2018. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Additionally, Lincoln is dedicated to upholding a diverse and inclusive organization and was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women in 2018 and received a perfect score of 100 percent in 2018 on both the Corporate Equality Index and Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

About Lincoln Financial Foundation

The Lincoln Financial Foundation, established in 1962, is a nonprofit organization formed and supported by Lincoln Financial Group. Under Lincoln Foundation guidelines, grants are made in the areas of arts, education, human services, and economic/workforce development.

