Promega Corporation Enters License Agreement with Broad Institute to Access CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing Technology

Promega has entered a license agreement with the Broad Institute to access CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing. Endogenous protein expression can be easily measured by combining Promega HiBiT tagging with CRISPR-Cas9 technology. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promega Corporation announced today it has signed a non-exclusive license agreement with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to sell tools and reagents for CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing, providing scientists new tools for interrogating endogenous biology. Under the agreement, Promega will combine CRISPR-Cas9 technology with its products that knock-in Promega genetic reporters to the genomes of any cell or cell line, enabling customers to explore endogenous biology at physiologically relevant expression levels.

The combination of CRISPR-Cas9 and Promega gene reporters have proven powerful in understanding critical areas of biology. A paper in the journal ACS Chemical Biology explains how the Promega HiBiT Protein Tagging System can be combined with CRISPR-Cas9-mediated gene editing to tag endogenous proteins and simplify their study under natural expression conditions. Another paper also in ACS Chemical Biology explains a strategy for monitoring PROTAC-mediated degradation of endogenously tagged HiBiT-BET family members in live cells.

“With this combination of CRISPR and our most advanced reporter technologies like HiBiT, we are able to look at the dynamics of endogenous proteins in real time with unprecedented ease and sensitivity,” says Promega Senior Research Scientist Thomas Machleidt.

Promega currently offers a number of ways scientists can leverage high power reporters with CRISPR-Cas9 technology, including services to create custom assays or immediate availability of basic reporter tools for labs to configure with CRISPR gene editing.

About Promega

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s 4,000 products enable scientists worldwide to advance their knowledge in genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis, drug discovery and human identification. Founded in 1978, the company is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information about Promega, visit www.promega.com.