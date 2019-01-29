Vianet Communications Selects Ciena’s Packet and Optical Platforms to Improve Intracity and International Connectivity

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To meet unpredictable traffic patterns and a surge in bandwidth demand generated from new residential and enterprise customers, Vianet Communications, one of the largest fixed broadband operators in Nepal, has chosen Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and 5160 Service Aggregation Switch. Through this deployment, Vianet can achieve the levels of capacity, flexibility, resiliency, and openness required to create a network that can quickly adapt to changing user demands.

Key Facts:

Vianet has more than 70,000 customers and has been the pioneer in introducing FTTH technology in the ISP arena in Nepal. Voted the most respected ISP in Nepal for four years in a row, Vianet has grown by three times in as many years and is rapidly expanding to new locations in Nepal.

To improve intracity connectivity in Kathmandu and provide international connectivity between Nepal and other countries, Vianet is deploying Ciena’s industry-leading 6500 platform. The 6500 will also help to streamline operations and optimize footprint, power and capacity.

Additionally, Ciena’s network management software will enable a greater level of control over Vianet’s network, providing end-to-end visibility of its services across all transport, switching and packet elements. This will also make it easier for Vianet to rapidly deploy new services and optimize the use of current network and bandwidth assets.

Vianet is also deploying Ciena’s 5160 Service Aggregation Switch to efficiently deliver and aggregate large quantities of packet data while meeting stringent service level agreements.

Executive Comments:

“As a network provider to Nepal for almost two decades, our customers have come to expect a superior level of service – and it’s something we must continue to provide. As we expand our market share, Ciena has made the process of keeping up with changing customer preferences easy, especially with the added software intelligence and visibility of activity of our network.”

- Prasanna Pokhrel, CEO, Vianet

“Operators around the world are looking for adaptive networking solutions to help meet the low latency and highly reliable connectivity rates required to support streaming services, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and other advanced services. Ciena’s collaboration with Vianet, our first customer in Nepal, gives them the network it needs to meet consumer demands and remain competitive.”

- Ryan Perera, Vice President and General Manager, Ciena India

About Vianet Communications P. Ltd.

Vianet Communications P. Ltd. is one of the leading providers of high speed Internet connectivity and communications solutions for business and individuals in the greater Kathmandu Valley. Established in 1999, Vianet Communications has always remained in the forefront providing reliable and affordable Broadband Internet Services. In 2011 Vianet Communications pioneered in introducing Fiber Optics Internet or commonly known as FTTH (Fiber To The Home) internet service and has been successful in connecting the most number of homes and offices with FTTH in the region. We are solely focused on FTTH services and our engineers constantly strive to bring the best product and service package according to our customer needs. Vianet Communications aims to be the service provider that makes future Broadband dream a reality today.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, as a result of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.