Bioventus Launches DUROLANE® in Malaysia and Selects Athrotech as Exclusive Distribution Partner

DUROLANE is a single-injection, hyaluronic acid product used for joint lubrication in the treatment of pain associated with knee osteoarthritis. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOOFDDORP, The Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioventus, a global leader in orthobiologic solutions, is launching DUROLANE, its single-injection joint-fluid osteoarthritis (OA) treatment, in Malaysia and has selected Athrotech as its exclusive distribution partner for the market.

OA involves the breakdown, or degeneration, of cartilage and the synovial fluid that cushions and lubricates joint tissues. It’s estimated that up to 20% of the adult population of Malaysia suffers from osteoarthritis and the most common form of OA in the country is knee OA.1 Hyaluronic acid (HA)-based products like DUROLANE, help manage pain in the knees and hips of patients with OA.

“Athrotech is a great fit for Bioventus as we continue to grow in Asia and expand our reach with HA products like DUROLANE,” said Tony Bihl, CEO of Bioventus. “Malaysia is the fourth market in Asia where Bioventus has introduced DUROLANE, providing even more patients and physicians access to a proven pain reliever for knee OA.”

“We’re passionate about technologies that minimize risk, time, are helpful to patients and have uncompromising quality,” said Jeff Luah, Director, Athrotech. “DUROLANE is safe, patient injections can be done very quickly and it is a single injection product designed to provide powerful and long-lasting knee pain relief.”

“Athrotech has experience in the orthopedic field associated with OA as a disease state and we are pleased to offer them the exclusive distribution rights to DUROLANE,” said John Nosenzo, Chief Commercial Officer, Bioventus. “The market has a favorable mix of private, payer and self-pay patients and we expect to grow our business together for many years to come.”

DUROLANE is based on a natural, safe and proven technology process called NASHA®. This process yields stabilized (HA) which is a naturally occurring molecule that provides the lubrication and cushioning in a normal joint. It has been proven to provide greater reduction in OA knee pain versus Synvisc-One®2* and longer lasting pain relief versus a steroid injection3. DUROLANE is also safe for repeated courses of therapy. Repeated use of DUROLANE does not increase the incidence of adverse events.4

About Bioventus

Bioventus is an orthobiologics company that delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The orthobiologic products from Bioventus include offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.BioventusGlobal.com and follow the company on Twitter @Bioventusglobal.

Summary of Indication for Use: Symptomatic treatment of mild to moderate knee or hip osteoarthritis. There are no known contraindications. You should not use DUROLANE if you have infections or skin disease at the injection site. DUROLANE has not been tested in pregnant or lactating women, or children. Risks can include transient pain, swelling and/or stiffness at the injection site. Indications presented are those approved in Malaysia; indications and product offerings vary by country. Consult with your local Bioventus representative for approved use within your region of interest. Full prescribing information can be found in product labeling, at www.DUROLANE.com.

