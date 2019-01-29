Accenture joins forces with MIT Professional Education to reinvent their quality engineering workforce.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is collaborating with MIT Professional Education to launch a new training program aimed at training the company’s quality engineers pivot from being software testers to catalysts for speed, agility and business performance. The program, ‘Reinventing Quality Engineers in the New,’ will train Accenture employees on real-time, insight-driven quality engineering approaches, augmented by artificial intelligence, analytics and autonomous frameworks—a vision outlined in a recent Accenture whitepaper.

The jointly developed program provides Accenture engineers with opportunities to grow their skill set in ways that enhance both their own careers and Accenture’s work with clients. Employees will learn how to effectively apply analytics and intelligent, model-based automation to software testing and engineering services, as well as advanced risk-based testing approaches that optimize cost and quality levels. The program consists of live virtual classroom sessions that include engagement with MIT professors, as well as self-study materials and opportunities to collaborate outside of the classroom through interactive online forums. Employees will also work on practical problems to put their new skills to work in real-world scenarios.

“The Quality Testing field is ripe for radical innovation and we see tremendous value on the horizon. Due in large part to advances in machine learning, analytics and automation, now is the time to reinvent the testing workforce,” said Kishore Durg, senior managing director and Growth and Strategy Lead for Accenture Technology Services. “Modern quality engineering approaches will help companies manage rapid business change, increase transaction volumes and navigate technical complexity with greater agility, quality and productivity. Working with MIT Professional Education, we are readying our workforce to create this exciting future.”

“As part of our longstanding relationship with Accenture, we are excited to engage with the firm in developing an education program that aims to modernize traditional application testing approaches and will provide Accenture employees with cutting-edge knowledge and quality engineering skills they are looking for to promote radical innovation across their organization,” said Bhaskar Pant, Executive Director of MIT Professional Education.

Employees who successfully complete the program will be certified by Accenture in conjunction with MIT Professional Education. Accenture currently holds more than 250 patents and patent pending applications across the quality engineering lifecycle.

