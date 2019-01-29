Andersen Tax & Legal Debuts in Poland

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global strengthens its growing presence in Eastern Europe with the news that A2Z Tax & Legal will adopt the name Andersen Tax & Legal and will become a full member firm of the international organization. Andersen Global has a presence in nearly 20 European countries through its member firms and collaborating firms.

A2Z Tax & Legal, headquartered in Warsaw, is comprised of over 20 employees and five Partners, and has provided tax, legal, transfer pricing, consultancy services, including VAT consultancy, due diligence, customs consultancy, mergers & acquisitions, labor law, administrative law and valuation. The partners at A2Z Tax & Legal have worked with Andersen Global for years and the firm signed a Collaboration Agreement last spring.

“Several A2Z Tax & Legal Partners and I began our careers at Arthur Andersen over 20 years ago. Therefore, growing the tax and legal practice in Poland under the Andersen name holds a lot of meaning, and we feel responsible for building a best-in-class firm not only for us but also for the next generations,” said Marcin Matyka, Managing Partner at A2Z Tax & Legal. “We have already formed a working relationship with many current Partners within Andersen Global’s member and collaborating firms, including our colleagues in Katowice from KSP Legal & Tax advice, a legal and tax firm collaborating with Andersen Global.”

“Our team has deep connections to the Andersen name and the Andersen values,” said Aleksandra Kalinowska, A2Z Tax & Legal Partner. “When you start with a foundation of the very highest standards in both expertise and client service, that does not ever leave your core. Becoming a full member firm of Andersen Global represents our ongoing dedication to these values and ensures our clients will receive seamless service across the world.”

“Our colleagues at A2Z Tax & Legal are a solid group of professionals that provide best-in-class service and add to our existing capabilities in the European region,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has over 4,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 129 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.