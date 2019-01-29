Razer Gold Announces Global Partnership with NetEase Games to Facilitate Business Expansion in Emerging Markets

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Razer™ (“Razer” or the “Company,” HKEX stock code: 1337), the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers, is pleased to announce that the Razer Gold virtual credits platform is adding leading Chinese gaming company NetEase Games to its strong lineup of partners. Razer Gold, one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, is bringing in a new payment channel to NetEase Games’ titles, and is working with NetEase Games to bring more special offers to gamers.

The global partnership between Razer Gold and NetEase Games further consolidates Razer Gold’s position as a preferred partner for games and content companies, especially in emerging markets. Titles developed by NetEase Games, including the bestselling hit “Rules of Survival1” on both PC and mobile versions, will be powered by Razer Gold across all markets. Gamers can make in-game purchases with Razer Gold and score exclusive Razer-branded in-game items by topping up with Razer Gold. Razer Gold will work closely with NetEase Games to bring a suite of exclusive and highly-customized offers to gamers, leveraging Razer’s brand position and unique understanding of gamers’ behavior.

Razer Gold is one of the most rewarding ways for gamers to buy games and make in-app purchases. With Razer Gold, one dollar of a gamer’s local currency is now equivalent to one Razer Gold, so they can reload their account, purchase games and bonus in-game content in the currency most familiar to them. On top of better value, gamers also get exclusive in-game loot items by using Razer Gold. Every Razer Gold spent on top-ups earns gamers Razer Silver, the loyalty reward points for redeeming Razer gear, discount vouchers, exclusive products and more.

1 According to Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence: https://sensortower.com/blog/rules-of-survival-revenue-75-million

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.

Razer’s software platform, with over 50 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers. Razer Pay is the e-wallet designed for youth and millennials, and Razer Game Store is the only games download store that offers rewards for gamers.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 15 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

About NetEase Games

NetEase Games was established in 2001 and is now a world leading online and mobile game developer and distributor.

NetEase Games has developed hundreds of popular titles on the PC and mobile platforms, including “Fantasy Westward Journey Online,” “New Westward Journey Online II,” “Tian Xia III” and “New Ghost Story” on PC and “Fantasy Westward Journey Mobile,” “Westward Journey,” “New Ghost Story,” “Onmyoji,” “Knives Out,” “Rules of Survival” and “Immortal Conquest” on mobile.

NetEase Games also partners with other globally recognized game developers to publish exclusively licenced PC titles in China, including the wildly popular “World of Warcraft,” “Hearthstone,” “Overwatch” and “Minecraft.”