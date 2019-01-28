Everything is Awesome as Global Promo Partners Stack up for “The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part”

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The hotly anticipated sequel “The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part,” opening February 8, 2019, has locked in a range of high-impact, high-quality and broad-target partners for a promotional campaign topping $100 million—or double the value generated by the first LEGO movie, with four times its global reach.

Returning powerhouse partners and exciting new brands have snapped into place for a strategic promotional campaign designed brick by brick to reach audiences around the world in fun and innovative ways. Industry giants like Chevrolet, Chiquita, Discover, McDonald’s, and Turkish Airlines lead the way in a worldwide rollout that clearly reflects the universal appeal of the blockbuster LEGO film franchise and its avid fan base. From the first-ever LEGO airline safety video to a life-size touring LEGO Chevy Silverado, to 300 million prize-coded bananas, it’s a dazzling array of special events, sweepstakes, merchandise and co-branding. Throughout the national and international arenas, Warner Bros. has put all the pieces together.

“The fact that we can draw such relevant and vital brands with worldwide recognition speaks to the level of enthusiasm for this film. Warner Bros. is proud to join forces with these key players across a range of products and services, whose unique market perspectives and opportunities will further amplify awareness for the newest LEGO adventure in a big way,” said Gene Garlock, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Promotional Partnerships and Alliances.

Campaign highlights include a one-of-a-kind, full-sized Chevy Silverado built from 334,544 LEGO bricks. The showpiece of returning partner Chevrolet and their multi-tiered campaign wowed fans at its January 19th North American International Auto Show unveiling, ahead of a cross-country auto show tour and a red-carpet appearance at the film’s Hollywood premiere. Chevrolet will also air a custom-animated TV spot taking promotional tie-ins to a whole new level. Chiquita Brands International, meanwhile, is touting the big-screen debut of the character Banarnar—a bright yellow, LEGO brick-built banana—with a clever digital spot. The global partnership also boasts a branded sticker prize campaign on more than 300 million bananas in the U.S. and Western Europe with extensive retail support. Discover Card, marking its first-ever film partnership, takes a trip to Apocalypseburg with a custom-animated spot featuring everybody’s favorite minifigure warrior, Lucy. And McDonald’s launches its global Happy Meal program with more than 14 themed premiums in over 100 countries and 36,000 restaurant locations, reaching more than 65 million customers per day, plus TV and online support. In August, Turkish Airlines—which flies to more countries and international destinations than any other airline—launched the first-ever LEGO passenger safety video, inspired by the movie franchise. That video topped the viral charts with 20 million views in just one month and then brought home gold at the 2018 Clio Entertainment Awards. Turkish Airlines will chase that success with a sequel of their own—a second LEGO safety video celebrating the movie’s release. In addition to their groundbreaking new safety videos, the carrier also added a LEGO movie-themed wrap plane to its fleet to further support the film release.

Consumer outreach includes opportunities for fans to score a trip to Denmark—the home of The LEGO Group—from VisitDenmark, the country’s tourism and travel guide; a wide-ranging LEGO movie-themed “Kids Night Out” program from Color Me Mine nationwide; and exclusive in-theatre behind-the-scenes content from Screenvision Media. Targeted international programs are as diverse as a custom-animated and multi-million dollar media campaign from the UK’s largest furniture retailer, DFS Sofas; themed Nestle Water bottles in Spain; and limited-edition stamps available online at laposte.fr, from France’s postal service, La Poste.

With a comprehensive campaign of multiple moving parts in the U.S. and overseas, the Studio’s promotional strategy for “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” is as dynamic as the film it supports.

The much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed, global box office phenomenon that started it all, “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are now facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than it can be rebuilt. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a galaxy filled with fantastic planets, strange characters and catchy news songs. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Charlie Day, Maya Rudolph. Directed by Mike Mitchell from a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, story by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and Matthew Fogel, based on LEGO Construction Toys, it is produced by Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Roy Lee, and Jinko Gotoh. Trisha Gum is the animation director. Patrick Marc Hanenberger is the production designer; Clare Knight, the editor; and Mark Mothersbaugh, the composer. Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group present, in association with LEGO System A/S, a Rideback/Lord Miller/Vertigo Entertainment Production, “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part,” distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Rated PG. TheLEGOMovie.com

LEGO, DUPLO, the LEGO logo, the minifigure and the brick and knob configuration are trademarks of The LEGO Group. ©2019 The LEGO Group. Used with permission. All rights reserved.

BATMAN is trademark of and © DC Comics.