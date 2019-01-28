HWCG LLC and Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. execute New Agreements for Response Resources

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HWCG LLC (HWCG) is pleased to announce they have entered into a new contract with Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) to amend and extend their Agreement for Response Resources (ARR). The ARR provides members of HWCG access to specific deepwater well containment resources owned by Helix which are referenced by HWCG Members in their response plans.

HWCG’s Managing Director, Craig Castille, stated “HWCG and Helix came together in 2010 after Macondo to develop a robust response plan to quickly and decisively contain a deepwater blowout and protect people, preserve the environment and minimize property damage. We are pleased to extend our relationship with Helix because it provides significant value and familiarity to our Members. HWCG continues to improve its response capability and will be able to place its new Production Test System capable of 130,000 BLPD & 220 MMscf/day on a Single Vessel like the Q4000 or Q5000, currently working in the Gulf of Mexico, by February 2019. Our solutions, driven by Members, are being simplified and made more flexible in order to improve response capability, safety and schedule.”

HWCG is a consortium currently comprised of 16 independent and multi-national companies focused on safe and sustainable development of deepwater reserves in the US Gulf of Mexico. The consortium develops and maintains access to a comprehensive deepwater well containment response system in order to rapidly respond to a deepwater blowout and protect people, property and the environment.