SkyWater Technology Foundry Selects INFICON’s Optimization Software to Enable Real-Time Operational Visualization and Improved Performance

SYRACUSE, N.Y. & BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyWater Technology Foundry, the industry’s most advanced U.S.-based and solely U.S.-owned Trusted Foundry, has selected INFICON, a leading provider of Smart Manufacturing and process monitoring solutions to the global semiconductor industry, to provide factory performance visualization and work-in-process (WIP) scheduling and move optimization using its Final Phase Systems (FPS) suite of applications. The software systems provided by INFICON enable factories to increase productivity and/or capacity with existing capital and human resources.

By adopting Smart manufacturing practices, companies such as SkyWater can move beyond traditional factory dispatching by using intelligent scheduling and delivery methods to optimize WIP flow throughout the factory. With the INFICON FPS productivity products, SkyWater will be able to increase overall tool utilization and drive down cycle time, maximizing the ROI of its existing infrastructure.

“Our Technology Foundry operation is complex and encompasses a high mix production flow and wide-ranging R&D activities. We are investing in INFICON’s FPS software solution to enhance our manufacturing monitoring capabilities and improve operational efficiency which help ensure premium quality and on time delivery for our customers,” said Tom Legere, Senior Vice President of Operations.

“Our Advanced Scheduling and Next Move Software Solutions are ideal for companies like SkyWater that have a dynamic manufacturing environment. By providing real-time operational visibility and a fab-wide optimized WIP schedule, we improve manufacturing efficiencies such as tool utilization and cycle time,” said John Behnke, General Manager of INFICON’s FPS product line.

About SkyWater Technology Foundry

SkyWater is a U.S.-based and U.S.-owned, DMEA accredited Technology Foundry, specializing in the development and manufacturing of a wide variety of differentiated integrated circuits in various markets including: consumer, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, and the IoT, among others. With decades of site heritage as an innovation service provider, SkyWater recognizes a growing need for enhanced services to help customers efficiently develop and rapidly bring new technologies and products to market. The company’s world-class team is experienced tailoring business and technical services according to individual project and customer partner needs. SkyWater serves as both an ASIC and custom foundry, providing advanced development capabilities alongside volume production, enabling customers with unique technology solutions to innovate and scale next-generation products. For more information, please visit: www.skywatertechnology.com/.

About INFICON

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and advanced process control software that enhance productivity and quality in sophisticated industrial vacuum processes. These analyses, measurement and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of our vacuum-based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.