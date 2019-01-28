Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Selects OptumRx as Pharmacy Benefit Manager

WELLESLEY, Mass. & EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a premier not-for-profit health services company, today announced it has entered into a new, multi-year agreement with OptumRx to provide Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) solutions that will enhance cost savings and services for Harvard Pilgrim.

Effective January 1, 2020, OptumRx will provide Harvard Pilgrim with PBM services designed to better manage overall drug spend and increase member engagement in pharmacy and health care through a more integrated health and wellness service platform. OptumRx will support convenient and affordable access to prescription medications to Harvard Pilgrim members through a comprehensive retail and home delivery pharmacy network.

The new collaboration between Harvard Pilgrim and OptumRx further broadens a long-term strategic relationship Harvard Pilgrim has with Optum, including several program partnerships such as Optum Behavioral Health.

“Harvard Pilgrim is committed to fulfilling its responsibility and mission of providing affordable access to quality healthcare, service and innovative products and solutions. Together with OptumRx, we are taking an exciting step towards delivering the most competitive prescription drug benefits program available to our members,” said Michael Carson, president and chief executive officer of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. “OptumRx’s innovative approach to pharmacy services, coupled with Harvard Pilgrim’s long-standing and industry-leading outcomes-based pharmacy contracting and management services, will enable us to further strengthen our position as a leader in managing medical expenses and pharmacy costs for our members and clients.”

“Harvard Pilgrim has been an important partner of Optum for many years and OptumRx is honored to have been selected to support the pharmacy care service needs of its members,” said John Prince, chief executive officer of OptumRx. “In partnership with Harvard Pilgrim, we look forward to adding new value to their pharmacy benefit by better connecting and integrating pharmacy support across the entire health benefit to assist members and reduce costs.”

Harvard Pilgrim’s Pharmacy Services Department will continue to manage its prescription drug program, including decisions about which drugs are included in their formularies. Harvard Pilgrim will continue to work closely with its existing PBM, MedImpact, through 2019 to ensure a successful and seamless transition.

About Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

Harvard Pilgrim and its family of companies provide health benefit plans, programs and services to more than 3 million customers in New England and beyond. A leading not-for-profit health services company, we guide our members – and the communities we serve – to better health. Founded by doctors 50 years ago, we’re building on our legacy. In partnership with our expansive network of doctors and hospitals, we’re improving health outcomes and lowering costs through clinical quality and innovative care management. Our commitment to the communities we serve is driven by the passion of the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation. Through its work, low- and moderate-income families are gaining greater access to fresh, affordable food — a cornerstone to better health and well-being. To learn more about Harvard Pilgrim, please visit harvardpilgrim.org.

About OptumRx

OptumRx is a pharmacy care services company helping clients and more than 65 million members achieve better health outcomes and lower overall costs through innovative prescription drug benefit services, including network claims processing, clinical programs, formulary management, specialty pharmacy care and infusion services. Through expertise, flexible technology and a network of over 67,000 community pharmacies and state-of-the-art home delivery pharmacies, OptumRx is putting patients at the center of the pharmacy experience and making health care more connected and less fragmented — ensuring patients get the right medication at the right time at the best cost. OptumRx is part of Optum®, a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to making the health system work better for everyone. For more information, visit optum.com/optumrx or follow @OptumRx on Twitter.