Kaspersky and DNIF announce Technology Partnership.

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaspersky, global leader in deep threat intelligence, and DNIF, a product of NETMONASTERY, a next gen SIEM platform that leverages big data analytics and machine learning to provide end-to-end visibility, join hands to offer comprehensive network security solutions.

This integration empowers SOC teams with a powerful threat hunting platform that captures real-time data from the network infrastructure, automatically detects anomalous and malicious behavior, validates and effectively responds to cyber threats.

Firms across the globe are worried about becoming a victim of targeted attacks, making the need for cyber threat intelligence more important than ever. This partnership allows customers to rapidly detect and effectively respond to sophisticated and evolving threats. This integration will give security teams unparalleled insight and context around emerging threats and bolster their network defenses. DNIF parses, stores and runs real-time analytics on log data which is validated by Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Portal.

Benefits of Kaspersky and DNIF integration:

Real-time log collection, contextualization, analysis with curated threat intelligence

100% vetted threat intelligence and next gen SIEM’s high availability and scalability

Improved and accelerated incident response and forensic capabilities significantly reducing attack ‘dwell’ time and preventing costly consequences of a successful cyber attack

Shomiron Das Gupta, Founder of NETMONASTERY, said, “DNIF analyses terabytes of data in real-time daily. DNIF’s ability to detect anomalous network behavior in real-time is what sets it apart. This collaboration with Kaspersky ensures we leverage the strengths of our respective services to make the lives of security analysts easier and the CTOs & CISOs of organizations to breathe easy.”

About DNIF

DNIF is a next gen SIEM that's easy to use and deploy, leverages on big data analytics and machine learning; and specifically designed to bring in multiple data-driven functionalities like SOAR, UEBA, Security Analytics, Threat Hunting and Security Data Lake onto a single platform. DNIF was recently awarded by NASSCOM-DSCI as “Security Product Company Of The Year”.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky Lab is a global cybersecurity company, which has been operating in the market for over 20 years. Kaspersky Lab’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into next generation security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe.