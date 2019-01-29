CARBIOS and CARBIOLICE Enter into a Joint Development Agreement with NOVOZYMES for Long-Term Supply of Enzymes at Industrial-Scale

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB) announced today the execution of a joint development agreement between the world-leading enzymes producer NOVOZYMES, CARBIOS and its subsidiary CARBIOLICE.

Joint-Development Agreement

Under the terms of this multi-year agreement, NOVOZYMES will upscale and produce CARBIOS’ proprietary enzymes. NOVOZYMES commits to become long-term exclusive supplier of plastics degrading enzymes to CARBIOLICE, a subsidiary to CARBIOS. This collaboration is a world premiere in the field of bioplasturgy that aims to act as a catalyst by making single use plastics environmentally-friendly and cost competitive.

Industrial roll-out

CARBIOLICE, the joint-venture created by CARBIOS, Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients and Bpifrance (the financial might of France’s sovereign wealth fund), will produce and commercialize a new generation of products enabling single-use plastics to be fully biodegradable in any environmental condition.

The range of commercial applications in target are single-use plastics for grocery and retail bags, rigid and flexible packaging, disposable tableware and agricultural mulch films. With this technology, CARBIOLICE will have the opportunity to take a leading position on the market by addressing the major environmental concern with single-use plastics, and by this prevent their widespread use from harming our environment.

CARBIOS will be entitled to receive royalty payments from CARBIOLICE as of the commercial launch, expected in 2020.

A general commitment to preserve our planet

CARBIOS, CARBIOLICE and NOVOZYMES are today joining efforts to tackle plastics environmental impact. Together, the companies aim to provide a breakthrough solution that allows the biodegradation of single-use plastics in an eco-friendly manner that has never been achieved before.

Jens KOLIND, VP Technical Industries at NOVOZYMES comments: “We are excited to be part of this joint collaboration where we work together on finding biological solutions to answer one of the biggest challenges of our time.”

Jean-Claude LUMARET, CEO of CARBIOS adds: “The market of single-use plastics raises major environmental concerns and our sustainable and inventive approach is now opening huge opportunities to fulfil industrials and consumers demand while fighting the threat of plastic pollution. We are proud of this partnership with the world leading enzymes producer NOVOZYMES, that gives us the strength to launch at large-scale the most advanced eco-friendly solution for the biodegradation of plastics.”

Nadia AUCLAIR, CEO of CARBIOLICE comments: “This major agreement with NOVOZYMES secures our long-term supply of enzymes to move from traditional manufacturing to sustainable solutions that meet strong market demand. Today, we are proud to make of our solution, an industrial and commercial reality.”

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a green chemistry company whose innovations provide solutions to the environmental and sustainable development issues that manufacturers currently face. Since its founding in 2011, the company has developed two industrial-scale biological processes for the biological breakdown and recycling of polymers. These unique innovations help optimise the performance and life cycle of plastics and textiles by capitalizing on the properties of specially selected enzymes. CARBIOS’s economic growth model is based on the industrial roll-out and sale of its products, enzymes, technologies and biological processes through direct licence agreements or joint ventures, to major players in the fields to whom they would most benefit. To that end, CARBIOS founded the joint venture CARIOLICE in 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients and the fund SPI, run by Bpifrance. This company, in which CARBIOS holds a controlling share, will market the first technology licensed by CARBIOS by producing enzyme pellets used in the production of biodegradable and bio-sourced plastics. Since its founding, CARBIOS has been backed by Truffle Capital, a European investment capital player. CARBIOS qualifies as an “Innovative Company” according to Bpifrance, which makes the company’s shares eligible for inclusion in innovation-focused mutual funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

CARBIOS is also eligible for inclusion in SME share savings accounts (PEA-PMEs).

About CARBIOLICE:

CARBIOLICE is a meaningful joint-venture established in 2016, based on the shared and complementary ambitions of CARBIOS, a green chemical company developing enzymatic technologies; of the SPI investment fund operated by Bpifrance; and LIMAGRAIN CÉRÉALES INGRÉDIENTS (LCI), a global seed company.

CARBIOLICE has endorsed the statement made by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation which advocates the ban of oxo-degradable plastic throughout the world.

About NOVOZYMES:

NOVOZYMES is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners and the global community, we improve industrial performance while preserving the planet’s resources and helping build better lives. As the world’s largest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, our bioinnovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel and many other benefits that we rely on today and in the future.

We call it Rethink Tomorrow. www.novozymes.com