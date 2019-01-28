NIC Inc. Awarded a Contract to Provide the State of Maryland a New Prescription Drug Monitoring Platform

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV), the nation’s leader of innovative digital government solutions, has been selected to provide its RxGov prescription drug monitoring platform to the State of Maryland to help combat the prescription opioid epidemic. Following a competitive, open procurement process, a five-year contract extending to 2025 was awarded to NIC by the regional health information exchange, the Chesapeake Regional Information System for our Patients (CRISP). CRISP partners with the Maryland Department of Health to administer the Maryland Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP).

“NIC is excited to bring the power of RxGov to the State of Maryland as together we provide a solution to assist in battling the rapid rise of prescription opioid addiction,” said Harry Herington, NIC Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “RxGov will provide transparent data and robust reporting and analytics that will aid Maryland’s healthcare community and patients in making informed medication decisions. In addition, our 27-year history of developing digital government solutions ensures the RxGov platform can be configured easily to meet the unique needs of any state. We appreciate the trust that has been placed in NIC, and look forward to delivering this best-in-class solution.”

RxGov will serve as the secure technology platform to collect information about controlled substances dispensed in Maryland. It will also facilitate better data sharing across the surrounding mid-Atlantic region, including sharing data across state lines in West Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, the platform provides near real-time data that will integrate seamlessly with the CRISP portal and be delivered directly into electronic health record systems at hospitals and clinics across the state. These features and functions will assist clinicians in providing and coordinating the most effective treatment methods. The RxGov platform also helps to prevent high risk behaviors, such as situations where patients attempt to receive multiple prescriptions repeatedly in a short period of time from multiple healthcare providers.

“The prescription opioid epidemic is a national crisis, and communities across Maryland and our neighboring states have been deeply impacted,” said Lindsey Ferris, CRISP’s PDMP Program Director. “NIC’s RxGov platform will provide the state with innovative technology that will help improve patient outcomes and reduce addiction in our communities.”

NIC has been providing PDMP systems and related technology since 2011 in Montana and more recently in Wisconsin and Utah. RxGov was developed following an acquisition of technology assets in August 2018.

In addition to the new contract to provide its RxGov solution, NIC has been partnering with the State of Maryland since 2011 to provide digital government services. The Company has a local team in Annapolis, Md., that has developed a number of solutions to help citizens and businesses more easily interact with government. One recent service ties directly to the state’s prescription opioid initiative -- the Controlled Dangerous Substances Online Renewal System. This system links electronically with CRISP to ensure that the more than 43,000 individuals in the state who are allowed to prescribe a controlled substance are registered in the state’s PDMP prior to obtaining their Controlled Dangerous Substance renewal.

