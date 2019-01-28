Hartree Partners and Oaktree Funds Announce Formation of Bulk Liquid Terminal Platform with an up to $735 Million Equity Commitment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hartree Partners LP (“Hartree”) and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”) today announced that they have formed a liquids storage, terminaling and logistics platform company, Hartree Bulk Storage, LLC, with an initial equity commitment of up to $735 million. Headquartered in New York, Hartree Bulk Storage intends to capitalize on the strong global demand for bulk liquids storage infrastructure via mergers and acquisitions, greenfield projects and joint venture partnerships. The newly formed platform will provide independent solutions to refiners, petrochemical manufacturers, marketers and producers of crude oil, refined products, NGLs and other bulk liquids.

Hartree and Oaktree began their successful partnership in early 2015, when Oaktree funds purchased Hess Corporation’s stake in Hess Energy Trading Company. Hartree Bulk Storage expands their partnership and provides a dedicated platform to take advantage of Hartree’s 20+ years of experience in the oil and refined products markets by developing safe and reliable storage solutions that offer flexible, multimodal connectivity for its customers.

“Hartree’s deep understanding of the energy supply chain and local market dynamics, coupled with its ability to identify future market trends, will guide the ability of Hartree Bulk Storage to provide superior connectivity and optionality to its customers,” said Guy Merison, Hartree’s co-founder. “Over the past two decades, Hartree has consistently utilized storage solutions for its trading business, and we believe that in partnership with Oaktree funds, Hartree Bulk Storage can develop a network of storage facilities with strategic importance to its customers.”

“Oaktree is very pleased to expand our partnership with Hartree. Our shared vision and common investing principles have generated attractive returns at Hartree over the past four years,” said Rajath Shourie, Managing Director at Oaktree. “We are excited to build an integrated bulk storage and logistics solutions provider that leverages the unique market perspective of a commodity merchant.”

About Hartree

Hartree is a global merchant commodities firm specializing in energy and its associated industries. Formed in 1997, the firm now has 10 offices around the world and focuses on identifying value in the production, refinement, transportation and consumption of tradable commodities and anticipating opportunities in the supply chain where they may be under- or over-valued. The firm is owned by its founding partners and senior managers and Oaktree funds. For additional information, please visit Hartree’s website at www.hartreepartners.com.

About Oaktree

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $124 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2018. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 900 employees and offices in 18 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree’s website at www.oaktreecapital.com.