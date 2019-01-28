Everipedia and XYO Announce Partnership to Dramatically Enhance Global Point of Interest Data for World’s Largest Peer-to-Peer Encyclopedia

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XYO, the technology that bridges blockchain to the physical world, has partnered with Everipedia, the world's first and largest peer-to-peer encyclopedia project, to create a community-curated geospatial database that leverages cutting-edge blockchain technologies from each company. The partnership will use XYO’s ability to capture, index and store geospatial data, combined with Everipedia’s data curation models, resulting in a powerful combined solution. Both organizations expect the partnership to yield useful data and insights that will be made directly available to the collective peer-to-peer community.

Everipedia’s mission is to innovate on the traditional online encyclopedia model by creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain. Community participants self-govern the platform and earn IQ tokens, Everipedia's native cryptocurrency, by curating and submitting content within the network. Community members can also vote to accept or reject further submissions or modifications to the database of articles, as well as proposed protocol upgrades.

“We are really impressed by what the XYO team has developed technologically, and see considerable opportunity for synergies with what we’re doing at Everipedia,” commented Everipedia CEO and Co-Founder Theodor Forselius. “By each of our companies focusing on our respective area of expertise I’m confident we can produce a very powerful tools together; we expect great things to come from this collaboration and believe the community will be very impressed.”

Initially, XYO will work with the Everipedia team to create and provide rich data sets that dramatically enhance the many point of interest (POI) entries in the decentralized peer-to-peer encyclopedia. While the number of POI entries in Everipedia is significant--easily surpassing the number in similar online resource Wikipedia--the XYO technology has a unique ability to read, integrate and augment POI data from Everipedia, at scale.

“We’re excited to announce and build out our partnership with Everipedia, widely recognized as the world's largest peer-to-peer knowledge base,” noted Arie Trouw CEO and co-founder of XYO. “Everipedia's IQ Network is the world's first encyclopedia that allows anyone to become a stakeholder in the system and earn rank, rewards and tokens for curating content, and it’s an attractive opportunity to support the overall cause and project, while making the most of our robust location verification capabilities.”

For more information, visit XYO and Everipedia.

About Everipedia International

Originally started in 2015 as a more modern and inclusive alternative to Wikipedia by Theodor Forselius, Sam Kazemian, Travis Moore and Mahbod Moghadam, Everipedia is now building the world's first peer-to-peer encyclopedia on the blockchain, incentivizing content creators by making them stakeholders in the knowledge base themselves. With millions of monthly users and over 6 million wiki articles, Everipedia is already one of the largest encyclopedias in the world.

About XYO

XYO is an effort to create a vast, geospatial, blockchain-powered location network currently under development with the goal to provide accurate, certainty-driven location data on everything from cars to smartphones. By combining location beacons with IoT and mobile devices, the XYO ecosystem plans to deliver the verified coordinates and data needed to execute smart contracts, run smart cities, foster financial transactions, and power a legion of location-centric applications. For more information, please visit https://xyo.network.