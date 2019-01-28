MRM Proteomics and Biodesix Partner to Develop Precision Lung Cancer Diagnostics

MONTREAL & BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MRM Proteomics Inc. and Biodesix® have inked a partnership to create novel assays to answer critical clinical questions within the lung cancer continuum of care. Under terms of the deal, MRM Proteomics will grant Biodesix rights to utilize its proprietary iMALDI technologies to further advance its blood-based lung cancer diagnostics. Both companies share a commitment to advancing precision medicine’s accuracy and accessibility to cancer patients.

“Examining a patient’s genomic data has advanced targeted therapies. However, proteins are the targets of most drugs and hold the key to unlocking the promise of precision medicine,” said Christoph Borchers, CSO for MRM Proteomics. “Biodesix is a natural partner for our proteomic technology, because they are committed to a multi-omics approach to reveal a more complete molecular profile of lung cancer in the body. We believe that this partnership will produce much-needed advances in the proteomic space and lead to more precise lung cancer diagnostic tools that can help guide treatment decisions.”

Lung cancer is a leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. The ability to diagnose cancer at an early stage can improve overall survival rates; the ability to rule out cancer for those at risk can reduce patient anxiety and unnecessary procedures. Precision diagnostic tools are needed to give patients and clinicians accurate, timely information. The MRM Proteomics / Biodesix partnership underscores the role of proteomics in delivering these tools.

“Elevating the importance of proteomics in revealing the full complexity of cancer is critical to getting patients the right treatment at the right time. MRM Proteomics is a leader in providing technologies that can help us unleash this potential,” said Scott Hutton, COO for Biodesix.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a lung cancer diagnostic company addressing the continuum of patient care from early diagnosis of lung nodules through late stage cancer. The company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining simple blood draws and multi-omics with the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix is the first company to offer three best-in class tests for patients with non-small cell lung cancer, and multiple pipeline tests including one with the potential to identify patients who may benefit from immunotherapies. The Biodesix Lung Reflex strategy integrates the GeneStrat® and VeriStrat® tests to support treatment decisions with results in 72 hours. The BDX-XL2 nodule test evaluates the risk of malignancy, enabling physicians to triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. Biodesix also partners with the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to develop companion diagnostics. For more information about Biodesix, please visit www.biodesix.com.

About MRM Proteomics Inc.

MRM Proteomics Inc. (MRM Proteomics) is a Canadian biotechnology company, founded in 2010 to commercialize cutting-edge proteomics technologies. MRM Proteomics operates as a CRO and research partner for clients in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The company’s mission is to deliver the highest quality of precision proteomics technologies in the form of products, services, and clinical diagnostic development. As experts in mass spectrometry, their technology portfolio includes protein quantitation, protein and biosimilar structural characterization, tissue imaging, phosphoproteomics and metabolomics as well as custom-tailored solutions. MRM Proteomics also offers PeptiQuantTM Plus and MetaboloMetricsTM kits for mass spectrometry-based quantitation of proteins and metabolites.