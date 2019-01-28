Discover Cardmembers Can Now Make Payments on the Move with Garmin Pay

RIVERWOODS, Ill. & OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Discover® and Garmin® International, Inc., today announced that Discover cardmembers can now make payments using Garmin PayTM, a contactless payment solution for people on the move. Garmin Pay, which is powered by FitPay®, is available on Garmin’s latest active lifestyle smartwatches, the vívoactive® 3 series, and new GPS running watches, the Forerunner® 645, Forerunner 645 Music and fēnix® 5 Plus series, as well as the D2™ Delta aviator watch series. Those who add their Discover card to Garmin’s virtual wallet can make quick and easy purchases using just their watch.

“Consumers are constantly on the go and our goal is to make it as simple and seamless as possible for our cardmembers to pay with their Discover card, including on IoT and wearable devices,” said Shaida Lynch, vice president of e-business at Discover. “Now someone can be out on a jog or running errands and the ability to pay with Discover from their Garmin watch is just a quick tap away.”

“We are excited to provide our customers and Discover cardmembers with another way to pay while they are on the go,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Having the ability to easily pay for purchases, without the need for a phone or wallet, is a feature that we are happy to bring to users who live an active lifestyle.”

Discover cardmembers can use Garmin Pay at any merchant retail location that accepts both Discover and contactless Near Field Communication (NFC) transactions. Once a payment card is added to Garmin’s virtual wallet—which can be done through the Garmin Connect™ Mobile App—users can tap and pay with just a few quick touches.

“We are very pleased to have partnered with Discover and Garmin to bring additional payment capabilities to Discover cardholders,” said Michael Orlando, chief operating officer of NXT-ID and president of Fit Pay, Inc. “Discover cardholders will now be able to experience a truly frictionless payment experience through Garmin’s amazing line-up of smartwatches.”

Discover cardmembers who use Garmin Pay to make purchases will continue to receive all the convenience and benefits of their Discover card, including rewards, fraud protection and U.S.-based customer service.

For more information, go to www.discover.com/credit-cards/digital-wallets/more-wallets and www.garmin.com/garminpay.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance in 190 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

About Garmin International, Inc.

The ever-expanding Garmin fitness segment develops technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Whether users are runners, cyclists, swimmers, multi-sport athletes, or simply looking to stay active throughout the day, there is a Garmin product that can help them reach their health and fitness goals. For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

Garmin International, Inc., is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Garmin, vívoactive, Forerunner and fēnix are registered trademarks and Garmin Pay, D2 and Garmin Connect are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About NXT-ID, Inc., and Fit Pay, Inc.

Fit Pay, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD), which provides a comprehensive platform of technology products and services that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). With extensive experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization and sensor technologies, NXT-ID develops and markets groundbreaking solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its industry-leading technology products and solutions include MobileBio®, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers' mobile platforms, the Wocket™, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. NXT-ID includes three mobile and IoT-related subsidiaries: LogicMark, LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems ("PERS") sold through dealers/distributors and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs; FitPay, Inc., a proprietary technology platform that delivers end-to-end solutions to device manufacturers for contactless payment capabilities, credential management, authentication and other secure services within the IoT ecosystem, and 3D-ID LLC, which is engaged in biometric identification and authentication. Learn more about NXT-ID at www.nxt-id.com. NXT-ID Inc. Corporate Contact: info@nxt-id.com. FitPay® is a registered trademark of Fit Pay, Inc.