Elanco Animal Health and Performance Livestock Analytics Establish Data Service Agreement

GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Performance Livestock Analytics, Inc. (PLA) and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN), today announce an agreement to provide joint customers data from PLA’s fast-growing Performance Beef TM platform and access to Elanco’s Benchmark ® service. This alliance is designed to deliver continuous, real-time data to help cattle producers optimize their practices and products, paving the way for improved profitability.

“ The access, analysis, and interpretation of animal production and health data are essential to optimizing performance in today’s livestock operations,” said Chris Chavis, Vice President, Elanco US food animal operations. “ The integration with Performance Beef will help feedlots and farmer-feeders introduce greater performance predictability and improved efficiency into their feeding programs.”

Elanco’s Benchmark service converts data into information to help beef producers identify strengths, opportunities and niches to pursue and measure improvements over time.

PLA’s cloud-based Performance Beef platform helps producers optimize cattle nutrition by automating the measurement, analysis, and reporting of financial and operational data to ensure better feed management. The combination of PLA’s Performance Beef platform with Elanco’s Benchmark service will allow producers to continually analyze cattle and business performance data and identify actionable strengths and weaknesses that impact profit and loss in real-time.

“ Our Performance Beef technologies provide livestock producers with the state-of-the-art analytics and real-time information they need to optimally manage their livestock,” said Dane Kuper, PLA CEO. “ And now, Performance Beef customers will better understand the practices and products that will help optimize feedlot performance by allowing producers to compare their performance to regional benchmarks through Elanco’s Benchmark service.”

Performance Beef is the leading business operating system in the livestock industry, a software subscription service that helps livestock producers automatically capture feed and veterinary information essential to maximizing profitability. Performance Beef provides simple, easy-to-use software apps that allow livestock producers to manage all financial, operational, and performance data relative to their cattle operations.

About Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Founded in 1954, Elanco provides comprehensive products and knowledge services to improve animal health and food-animal production in more than 90 countries around the world. We value innovation, both in scientific research and daily operations, and strive to cultivate a collaborative work environment for more than 5,800 employees worldwide. Together with our customers, we are committed to raising awareness about global food security, and celebrating and supporting the human-animal bond. Our worldwide headquarters and research facilities are located in Greenfield, Indiana.

About Performance Livestock Analytics Inc.

Performance Livestock Analytics provides software subscription services to livestock producers, brokers, risk managers, nutritionists, animal health and animal nutrition companies. Performance BeefTM is a product of Performance Livestock Analytics Inc. For more information please visit www.Performancelivestockanalytics.com ©2018 Performance Livestock Analytics Inc. All rights reserved.

Performance Livestock Analytics Inc. (PLA), Performance Beef and any other PLA products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of PLA.

