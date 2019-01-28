Eaton Expands North America Aftermarket Product Portfolio with Mobile Power Hydraulics Agreement

The Bezares 4200 Series Mechanical PTO is a dual output, eight-bolt, heavy-duty PTO with two independently air-operated outputs and a variety of ratio and output combinations. It is extremely versatile for many applications where two PTOs would be required. (Photo: Business Wire)

GALESBURG, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power management company Eaton announced today its Vehicle Group’s Aftermarket division has reached a distribution agreement with Bezares SA to become the North American master distributor for its mobile power hydraulic portfolio. Bezares SA is a global manufacturer of Power Takeoffs (PTOs), hydraulic pumps, fittings, tanks, valves and other related mobile power hydraulic components. In addition to distribution services, Eaton will also provide post-sale service and support through its extensive Roadranger field team.

Eaton’s decades of experience and leadership in commercial vehicle transmissions will allow its Aftermarket team to leverage its partnership with Bezares to offer comprehensive mobile hydraulic solutions that meet customer needs for PTOs and other hydraulic products. Since PTOs are powered by the transmission, customers will be able to draw on Eaton’s knowledge in this area to develop complete customized systems for vocational and specialty applications.

“Our customer relationships provide us with the opportunity to offer the Bezares portfolio to a wide and diverse market,” said Tim Bauer, vice president, Aftermarket, North America, Eaton Vehicle Group. “Our expertise in managing power, combined with our Roadranger sales and service team, allows Eaton to delight our customers with a full product portfolio and help solve their problems.”

“Eaton’s market reputation, customer reach and Roadranger support network make them an ideal partner for Bezares as we look to quickly increase our presence in the North American marketplace,” said Francisco Pulido, general manager, Bezares USA. “Our extensive mobile power portfolio is a natural complement to Eaton’s existing truck products and services.”

Eaton and Bezares will work together to ensure a smooth transition of customers to allow for continued sales and service of the Bezares portfolio. To ensure product availability for North American customers, Eaton is stocking inventory at the Eaton Logistics Center. More information about these new products can be found at Eaton’s aftermarket portal, www.EatonPartsOnline.com, a consolidated resource for Eaton’s vehicle aftermarket.

