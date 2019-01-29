Boxever Partners with HK Express to Transform Customer Experience

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxever, the personalisation platform, today announces its partnership with HK Express. Boxever will work with the airline on a three year contract to help drive personalised experiences for its customers.

The partnership demonstrates the low-cost carrier’s commitment to putting the customer experience at the centre of its business. As part of its broad-ranging Digital Transformation Plan, HK Express will use Boxever’s market-leading technology - powered by data and AI - to enable true one-to-one personalisation. Improving the experience for HK Express customers right through the booking process and beyond, Boxever will make every single customer interaction more relevant and engaging - all in real-time.

The partnership also reflects Boxever’s increasing presence in Asia following a period of international expansion. With clients spanning multiple markets and sectors, the company will bring its rich experience working with some of the world’s biggest brands to help bolster HK Express’ offer to its customers.

Jonathan Hutt, Commercial Director at HK Express, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Boxever to enhance HK Express’ customer experience, offering more personalised interactions and streamlining the booking process. To stand out in this industry, it’s absolutely vital for us to stay innovative and exceed the expectations of our discerning travellers. We believe that by working together with Boxever, it will allow us to engage with consumers through different aspects, understanding their purchasing patterns and ultimately delivering maximum value to both the customers and our business.”

Dave O’Flanagan, CEO of Boxever, said: “This is a really exciting new partnership for Boxever. We’re passionate about working with companies who put customer experience front-and-centre - and HK Express is doing exactly that. Our industry-leading personalisation platform can revolutionise the way they engage their passengers, and take their customer experience to the next level. We look forward to building a successful relationship with this forward-looking business.”

To learn more about Boxever, please visit: www.boxever.com.

- Ends –

About Boxever

Boxever is a personalisation platform that uses data and AI to help the world’s biggest brands make every customer interaction smarter and deliver game-changing customer experience. We do this in two ways. Firstly, we build rich and accurate profiles of their customers using data from across their business. Then we use AI to automate decisions about how to personalise interactions on every channel and in every moment.

The result? Personal, relevant and valuable experiences for customers, and improved engagement, acquisition and conversion for the business. Since we started back in 2011 we’ve been helping the likes of Emirates, Cebu Pacific and Jetstar revolutionise how they engage customers. Seven years on, we’re now recognised by Gartner as a leading player in personalisation and ranked by Forbes alongside Google, Apple and Amazon as one of the most powerful examples of AI in use today.

Learn more at www.boxever.com or follow us on Twitter @Boxever.

About HK Express

Hong Kong’s low-cost carrier HK Express is an IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registered airline and has successfully renewed the biannual IOSA certificate since 2014. The airline also received a “7-star safety rating” – the highest ranking possible, as well as recognition from airlineratings.com, an independent, industry-respected research group, for being one of the world’s 10 safest low cost carriers. HK Express flies to 24 of the most popular destinations in Asia (Bangkok route to commence service on 31 March 2019) and has flown nearly 14 million guests since converting to an LCC – a major achievement that attests to the popularity of the airline. HK Express is a partner member of reward-U (www.reward-u.com) as well as U-FLY Holidays (www.uflyholidays.com).