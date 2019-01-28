Europcar Mobility Group and Manheim create a new remarketing channel in Continental Europe

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manheim, a leading provider of integrated products and services for the vehicle remarketing sector, has signed an agreement with Europcar Mobility Group that will make Europcar ex-rental vehicles* available across Manheim sales channels in Portugal, Spain and Italy.

Part of Cox Automotive, Manheim is the industry’s largest wholesale vehicle remarketer, and this innovative solution gives Manheim buyers access to the vehicles on Europcar’s 2ndMove platform.

Built by Modix, another Cox Automotive company, 2ndMove is dedicated to the sale of used cars to both consumer and trade buyers, and now links to Manheim channels using API technology.

David Chapple, International Remarketing Manager for Europcar Mobility Group in the UK, said: “ We’re delighted to have worked with Manheim on this innovative approach that will allow us to further leverage our already successful B2B/B2C used vehicle platform.

“ The API technology gives us the opportunity to access a much wider audience across these three key markets, with potential to open the platform up further to the UK and Australia in the future.”

Mike Mosier, Director Sales and Operations for Manheim Europe, added: “ We are always looking for new ways to anticipate and meet the needs of our customers, and this partnership is a positive move that brings together the wealth of vehicles available from Europcar Mobility Group in the UK, with Manheim’s buyer base.”

www.manheim.eu www.europcar-mobility-group.com