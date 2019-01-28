Wedbush Futures Signs with Trillium Surveyor for Trade Surveillance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trillium announced today that leading futures broker Wedbush Futures will now use Trillium’s Surveyor platform for trade surveillance.

“I have worked with several surveillance products over the last couple of years and I am truly impressed with the seamless onboarding process. We are fortunate to work with Trillium,” said Scott Lamm, VP of Surveillance, Business Conduct at Wedbush Futures.

“We welcome Wedbush Futures to our growing Surveyor customer base and share in their excitement about this partnership. Surveyor offers its users next-generation detection, visualization, and workflow functionality to keep up with the demands of current-day trade surveillance. All of these features, combined with our industry leading support, contribute to the growing trend of clients like Wedbush choosing to switch to Surveyor and leave their legacy surveillance products behind,” said Bailey Kessing, Business Development at Trillium.

Surveyor is the only trade surveillance software that qualifies alerts using full depth-of-book market data. Competing software just uses top of book data, missing real market manipulation and producing time-wasting false positives.

More information on Surveyor is available here.

About Wedbush

Wedbush Securities Inc., founded in 1955, has been a leader in the financial industry, providing our clients with a wide range of services; including institutional sales, correspondent clearing services, equity research, corporate and municipal finance, equity market making, fixed income trading, prime brokerage, and wealth management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with 100 registered offices, the firm focuses on dedicated service, client financial safety, continuity, and advanced technology.

Wedbush Futures, a division of Wedbush Securities Inc., is one of the largest non-bank Futures Commission Merchants (“FCM”) in the United States. The division specializes in clearing, execution, and financing activities for professional traders, commercial hedgers, institutions, and introducing brokers. www.wedbush.com

About Trillium

Trillium is a diversified financial services firm operating two business lines: Trillium Trading, a proprietary intraday equities trading group and Trillium Labs, a trading technology development group and the creator of Surveyor, a post trade analytics and market surveillance tool designed to detect and eliminate market manipulation. Trillium is headquartered in New York City, with trading floors in Chicago, and Miami. For additional information, please visit www.TRLM.com.