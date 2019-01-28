AMPLEXOR Once Again Awarded Contract with European Commission’s DG CONNECT

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMPLEXOR, a leading provider of global content and language solutions, has been awarded a four-year translation contract with the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG CONNECT). DG CONNECT is responsible for developing a single digital market for marketing, e-Commerce and telecommunications to generate smart, sustainable growth in Europe.1

This marks the fourth time in a row AMPLEXOR has been awarded this contract, continuing the cooperation for over a decade.

Winning the contract means AMPLEXOR will translate notifications and all related documentation sent to the European Commission by National Regulatory Authorities. The content to be translated relates to Article 7 of the Framework Directive 2002/21/EC (as amended by Directive 2009/140/EC).

“AMPLEXOR has always been committed to providing the European Commission with world-class translations and project support that meet the organization’s complex requirements,” said Daina Misina-Eglite, AMPLEXOR’s Executive VP of Public & Media. “We greatly value our continued relationship with DG CONNECT.”

AMPLEXOR has served public institutions across the EU and the globe for over 30 years and thus has a comprehensive understanding of public sector project and communications requirements.

About AMPLEXOR

AMPLEXOR International, headquartered in Luxembourg, is a leading digital solution provider offering global compliance, digital experience and content solutions. Continuously growing since its foundation in 1987 and today with a presence in over 23 countries, AMPLEXOR helps customers across key industries, such as Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy & Environment, the Public Sector and Defense, Aerospace & Transport achieve process efficiency, increase revenue generation, reduce time-to-market and ensure quality and compliance. AMPLEXOR’s turnkey solutions support core industry processes, and include software technology, consulting, system integration, and language and content management services. For more information, visit www.AMPLEXOR.com.

