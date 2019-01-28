MEMSCAP: Financial Calendar

GRENOBLE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (Paris:MEMS) (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, announces today its financial calendar for FY 2018 and FY 2019.

Financial calendar: MEMSCAP

Event Planned Date Financial earnings for FY 2018 March 18, 2019 Revenue and earnings for the 1st quarter 2019 April 26, 2019 Annual general meeting of shareholders May 2019 Revenue and earnings for the 2nd quarter 2019 July 24, 2019 Financial earnings for HY 2019 August 30, 2019 Revenue and earnings for the 3rd quarter 2019 October 25, 2019 Revenue and earnings for the 4th quarter 2019 January 23, 2020

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions. MEMSCAP standard and custom products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services. MEMSCAP customers include Fortune 500 businesses, major research institutes and universities. The company's shares are traded on the Eurolist of NYSE Euronext Paris S.A (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS) and belong to the CAC small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indexes. More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.