MEMSCAP: Financial Calendar

MEMSCAP (Paris:MEMS) (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, announces today its financial calendar for FY 2018 and FY 2019.

Financial calendar: MEMSCAP

Event   Planned Date
Financial earnings for FY 2018   March 18, 2019
Revenue and earnings for the 1st quarter 2019   April 26, 2019
Annual general meeting of shareholders   May 2019
Revenue and earnings for the 2nd quarter 2019   July 24, 2019
Financial earnings for HY 2019   August 30, 2019
Revenue and earnings for the 3rd quarter 2019   October 25, 2019
Revenue and earnings for the 4th quarter 2019   January 23, 2020

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions. MEMSCAP standard and custom products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services. MEMSCAP customers include Fortune 500 businesses, major research institutes and universities. The company's shares are traded on the Eurolist of NYSE Euronext Paris S.A (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS) and belong to the CAC small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indexes. More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.

Contacts

Yann Cousinet
CFO
Ph: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00
Email: yann.cousinet@memscap.com

